We’re finally here. Grand Junction has chosen, through a lottery system, the 10 recipients of retail marijuana business licenses within the city. It has been a long process, but we’re glad to see it moving forward.
It has been nearly two years since Grand Junction voters lifted a moratorium on retail marijuana businesses in the city. Since then the City Council did extensive community outreach, developed a system to choose who would get a license and went through the application process with those seeking to operate a cannabis store in the city.
Over the past two years, the city has faced criticism, including in this space, about how long the process has taken. It certainly was frustrating at times, but we think ultimately taking the time to get it right is better than rushing the process.
“There main thing is we had a very solid process and that’s what we wanted from day one, and that’s what we ended up with here today,” City Manager Greg Caton said after the lottery on Thursday.
He’s right. When we finally got to the lottery, it went about as smoothly as the city could have hoped for.
Two situations could have potentially complicated Thursday’s proceedings, one involving Horizon Drive applicants and one involving litigation with High Colorado. However, neither situation arose, as only two Horizon Drive applications were chosen, and High Colorado was not.
We also think the physical distribution of the stores around the city ended up being pretty good. There are downtown locations, Horizon Drive locations and even a store on Orchard Mesa.
Now the 10 applicants selected can apply for a license through the state of Colorado, and once they receive that license, they can receive the license from the city and then open for business.
It will still take time for marijuana stores to get up and running. We know at least one applicant is planning to build a new building, which will take time, but we think we’ll see at least a few stores open within the next few months.
“We’re pretty excited,” Kai owner Joey Coleman said. “We left it to number 10. We were the last one. I think I was the only one in here who showed any emotion, I burst out a little bit.”
We’re glad applicants like Coleman, and even those that weren’t selected, can now move forward and have certainty on who will and will not be pursuing retail marijuana in Grand Junction.
For us, we’re excited to see stores open and start collecting sales tax, which is going to pay for a large portion of the Grand Junction Community Recreation Center, if voters approve of it in Tuesday’s election. If that ballot measure does succeed, we think it will in large part be due to the city committing to finding alternative tax revenue to help pay for that facility.
The city deserves credit for getting this done in a relatively smooth fashion. They had a lot of competing interests to address. Obviously they can’t make us all happy, but we think in the end they erred on the side of caution, which is fair when dealing with a sensitive issue like marijuana retail sales.
Now it’s up to the applicants to get their stores open. Then the city can start taking advantage of that tax revenue.