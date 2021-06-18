Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day — has struggled to gain recognition as a significant date in U.S. history.
It marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, to enforce President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery.
Lincoln signed the proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. It took more than 30 months from that date for the last slaves to be freed in Texas — the most remote slave state — in the wake of the Civil War.
Just in time for Saturday’s 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, Congress voted this week to make it a new federal holiday — the first since Martin Luther King Day was signed into law in 1983.
President Biden signed the legislation on Thursday, but not before online pundits and commentators debated the merits of the legislation — something lawmakers hardly did. The bill had the support of 60 Senate cosponsors to overcome a filibuster and it passed by unanimous consent. The House vote was 415-14.
There are two schools of thought on the matter. One is that declaring a holiday is a hollow, if harmless, gesture that does little to address racial inequality but panders to the “wokeness” of the moment. The other is that elevating Juneteenth to a national holiday gives it a rightful place in the history books and helps the nation acknowledge its imperfections in its never-ending quest to form a more perfect union.
Count us among those in the latter camp. Though we had gone on record as saying the nation’s next national holiday should be Election Day, it’s hard to downplay the important context Juneteenth brings to the national dialogue on race relations — and freedom. Ultimately, one could argue that Juneteenth is when America really began trying to meet its promise of “liberty and justice for all.” (Though the words of the Pledge of Allegiance weren’t formed until 1892.) With Juneteenth a national holiday, it becomes difficult to ignore the country’s “original sin” of slavery.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, known for dealing in division, hit the nail on the head with a statement she delivered via a press release: “Juneteenth is a day for all of us to celebrate American freedom and commemorate the end of slavery. America has a proud history of correcting her mistakes and working for justice. This is something all Americans should embrace and support.”
Juneteenth has been celebrated in some Black communities since the 19th century. But for communities like ours, it’s been easily overlooked. How many western Coloradans were aware of the Tulsa Massacre before last month’s 100-year anniversary of the destruction of “Black Wall Street?”
Sometimes it really does take an act of Congress to make us sit up and pay attention.