This community has lost a great person, advocate and leader with the death of Douglas Sorter, who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike.
Sorter is perhaps best known in this community for his work with STRiVE Colorado, an organization that works to provide services and resources to intellectually, emotionally and physically challenged people and their families, serving as the organization’s Business Operations and Development Vice President “Champion.”
He was a true advocate for the people served through STRiVE and had an incredible impact on the lives of many within our community. That was clear by the reaction to his death with community members flooding social media with their tributes and reactions.
“Our Grand Valley and CMU community lost an incredible champion. You will be missed, Doug. Sending all of the light and love to your family and friends,” was posted by Cassidee Shull, executive director for the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology.
Other posts for Sorter, who in 2021 was given the Colorado Mesa University Distinguished Alumni Award, included: “So sad to hear about Doug. Such a great man. May he Rest In Peace.”
Sorter was a 1980 Mesa State graduate and credited his education there with increasing his empathy, according to a story written about Sorta for CMU last December. He told CMU that he often asks himself, “you may have been successful, but have you made a difference?”
Douglas Sorter clearly made a difference.
His loss has us thinking about his quote though. So many go through life pursuing success and rightly so, but it is much rarer to find someone like Sorter who was not content with success alone.
We are blessed as a community to have a good share of people working to make a difference, but we always need more. We could all do better by thinking like Sorter and deciding we want to make a difference. Pick something you are passionate about or a group in need who you think you can help and get started.
You won’t make a difference overnight, but through a sustained effort we can all do our part to improve the lives of those in this valley.
We also have to consider the cause of his death and what we can do to prevent similar tragedies in the future. This is a biking community, and we must do more to protect people biking on our roads.
The city of Grand Junction is taking steps to address this problem in the long term with plans for better bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. We’re happy they are being proactive on this issue, but that will be a long-term process.
In the short term we should be more aware when behind the wheel of a vehicle. Bikers are allowed to share the road and are far less protected than we are in our cars. We owe it to them to be safe, responsible drivers. Impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding all can lead to tragedy. Let’s do what we can as individuals to make our roads safer.