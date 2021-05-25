Forgive the contortions of today’s editorial, which fate seem determined to turn into some kind of cosmic joke.
Last week, we reached out to Xcel Energy Colorado to get some details of a job well done. Xcel had rerouted transmission and distribution lines to accommodate the Dos Rios development and spent considerable time and resources making sure the project didn’t cause disruptions in service. It seemed worth mentioning how hard the utility had worked to be a good partner with the community in finding a way to complete the project at no additional cost to customers.
Then Sunday night’s outage happened. It had nothing to do with the Dos Rios project, so we proceeded with a laudatory editorial as scheduled. We were still putting the finishing touches on that piece Monday afternoon when the Sentinel’s office suddenly went dark. Another outage ... and some serious misgivings about the timing of this message.
But we were too far down this path — and considerably behind schedule due to the power outage — to change course. Despite the outages (and Monday’s was particularly rough with dead traffic signals during high-volume drive time) Xcel still deserves credit for its commitment to the community via the Dos Rios project.
Xcel moved eight massive metal utility poles that went directly through the middle of the area cleared for the Dos Rios development. The 230-kilovolt transmission line directly feeds customers in the Redlands.
The project took approximately five months. More than 5,000 man hours were required to engineer and build a new transmission line to skirt the development. Xcel crews transferred power to the new lines and poles last month, allowing the giant poles running through the center of the development area to come down and for work to begin on other infrastructure work.
With permission from Xcel, the city of Grand Junction was allowed to utilize its 1% fund as provided in the city’s franchise agreement with Xcel. That covered the $1.7 million cost of rerouting the power line.
Xcel “was very proud to partner with the city of Grand Junction’s vision to transition the land, which was previously a junk yard, into a development that citizens can be proud of and utilize,” an Xcel spokesman said.
To prevent outages, Xcel executed a plan that would transfer as much load as possible temporarily to other lines in the area. Sunday’s outage was a transmission-level outage in a substation unrelated to the Dos Rios work, an Xcel spokeswoman said. As of deadline, there was no word on the cause of Monday’s outage.
If it turns out to be the riverfront gem we’re all hoping for, we can thank Xcel Energy for its willingness to take on a massive project that cleared the way for development.