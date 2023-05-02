The statistics are grim and seemingly getting worse. But explaining Colorado’s fentanyl crisis in terms of numbers will never be as powerful a personal story of the drug’s destructive nature.

Sunday’s front-page column by the Sentinel’s Dale Shrull paints a picture of two lives ravaged by fentanyl intoxication. There’s the victim, 16-year-old Miah VanHouten, who died of fentanyl poisoning in May 2021. And there’s the victim’s mother, Tasha VanHouten, who’s been left emotionally drained, simultaneously fighting the stigma of her daughter’s death and sharing her story so that no other parent will have to suffer the same agonizing loss.