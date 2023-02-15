Colorado’s rural entrepreneurs should be feeling relieved this week with the news that Startup Colorado will not be leaving us anytime soon.

Last week, the organization announced that it had relaunched as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. The program was originally going to sunset in July 2022 after five years of funding, but the results of a study of the program’s impact inspired the organization’s leaders to apply for nonprofit status.