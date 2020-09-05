Perhaps no community in Colorado but ours could arrive at this conclusion: The state’s COVID-19 infection thresholds that guide how freely a community’s economy can function don’t effectuate optimal suppression methods.
Maybe that’s because no community but ours has an example of what wide-spreading testing can do — and how the results don’t fit inside the state’s rigid formula.
When Colorado Mesa University decided to reopen its campus to in-person instruction, it decided to test everyone — about 9,000 people — before they could live, work or learn on campus. That testing found 37 positive cases, 35 of which were asymptomatic.
That’s roughly 17 cases that would have gone undetected for every symptomatic case. Mesa County Public Health primarily tests people already showing symptoms. Confirming cases is obviously important because it helps public health officials do the contact tracing necessary to extinguish outbreaks. But it doesn’t really provide a true picture of the COVID-19’s invisible reach via asymptomatic cases.
Ideally, all Colorado communities would do what CMU is doing — baseline testing, followed by random sampling and other detection methods. Cost and access to limited testing supplies may make this a moot point, but even if cities and counties could pull off a CMU-style testing regime, why would they? It would just get their economies shut down.
For example, Mesa County is seeking approval of a new variance that would allow businesses and organizations the freedom to let more people into their establishments. If that happens, the county will have to keep the total number of positive cases below 75 per 100,000 population in a two-week period.
Imagine if the city of Grand Junction had the same kind of testing regime that CMU does and identified 425 positive cases, but only 25 with symptoms. The rest would never have known they were carriers — and neither would public health officials.
Mesa County Public Health, armed with more data, would be in a better position to manage the virus, but having blown past the 75-case threshold by a factor of nearly six, alarm bells would go off. Mesa County would not only lose its variance, but have to take a step or two backward with more restrictive measures.
Meanwhile, the same community only testing those showing symptoms would move forward with another variance at only 25 positives — well below the threshold.
The current hard-number system puts communities that go all-out with testing at higher risk of getting shut down, even though they’re the ones who can actually ferret out where the virus is, and therefore, contain it.
What’s Mesa County’s incentive to do more rigorous testing? It just started offering to provide free COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one, without an appointment, at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. It’s the right thing to do, yet fraught with potentially dire consequences.
Collegiate and professional athletes have aggressive, mandatory testing, which has sidelined not only players, but entire teams. It’s the only way team owners and universities can assure players’ safety since they can’t mask or socially distance during games. But it delivers pinpoint control.
Shouldn’t that be the goal?
All testing is carried out with the goal of preventing high transmission rates so as not to overwhelm hospital systems. Our community is blessed with a higher number of hospital beds than the average community, yet variances are largely based on infection thresholds as opposed to treatment capacity.
Again, the state’s calculus could change if more communities had more testing capacity, but as things stand now, there’s no real incentive for communities to even try to be more aggressive.
All this leaves CMU in a shaky position. Its efforts to let science lead its management of the virus could backfire. It could get shut down for doing all the right things — mass testing, wastewater sampling and conducting 600 random tests a week.
State health authorities should encourage such efforts by taking a more nuanced approach to results borne out by wide-scale testing.