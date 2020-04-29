Mesa County finally got its waiver from state health officials.
The broad contours of a variance have been approved and Mesa County Public Health has presented its plan in detail. Approval from the state health board is expected today.
It took a little longer than anticipated, but Mesa County Public Health made the case for why restrictions here don’t need to be quite as stringent as elsewhere in the state. However, there’s still a question of when this new paradigm takes full effect. The health department is still hammering out details and start dates that factor in the time affected establishments need to absorb guidelines for reopening.
But Mesa County is one of the few counties in the state calling its own shots. Originally, before Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Colorado counties were prepared to implement their own restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Local authorities are arguably in the best position to decide whether schools, bars and restaurants need to be shut down, but it’s easy to understand the need for statewide action. A patchwork of restrictions across the state — and no central ban on nonessential travel — would have invited visits to less restrictive parts of the state, undermining local efforts to control the spread of the virus.
Now, as Polis transitions the state from “stay at home” to “Safer at Home,” Mesa County has regained local control, which means the flexibility to open things up a bit more.
Consider it a well-earned laurel. The biggest city on the Western Slope has done remarkably well controlling the spread of the virus. At every step of the way Mesa County Public Health, under the leadership of Jeff Kuhr, has been there to explain nearly any aspect of the local virus response.
Expect that authoritative voice to grow louder. Easing restrictions increases the possibility of COVID-19 transmissions, which makes taking precautions more important than ever. The success of moving on to even less restrictive phases of Mesa County’s plan to reopen hinges on people wearing masks in public and observing distancing requirements.
We’re well aware of the impulse to believe the worst is over. We see it in the number of people who still refuse to don face coverings in grocery stores. As we add non-critical retail, gyms and churches to the mix of places we’re now allowed to visit, things could go south quickly if people let their guard down.
If you’re over 65 or have underlying medical issues, like heart disease, respiratory issues or diabetes, you’re still encouraged to stay home and avoid exposure to the virus in public places.
As for the rest of us, we’ll soon get a chance to do things like work out, eat inside a restaurant or attend church services, provided these establishments take precautions and limit the number of people who pass through their doors.
Just remember, these limitations on crowd sizes indoors don’t override the other best practices to which we’re all expected to adhere.
Get up to speed on the county’s plan by visiting Mesa County Public Health’s website at https://health.mesacounty.us/saferathome/