As Colorado’s latest wave of omicron-fueled COVID-19 infections appears to be cresting, we have to remain vigilant while it continues to pass.
According to state officials, the Front Range is seeing new infections begin to decline, though the Western Slope was lagging behind, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
“We have multiple ways of looking at data to try to estimate if the decrease we are seeing is a real decrease,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said. “At this point, I do believe that we are seeing a real decline in cases in the state. So (we’re) feeling cautiously optimistic that we have now turned the corner with our omicron surge.”
Herlihy was quick to point out that the decline in cases wasn’t uniform throughout the state. Mesa County, at the time, was still seeing rising cases.
“There are going to be some variable trends across the state,” Herlihy said.
Colorado’s mountain resort communities were the first to show a decline in cases. That was where the highly transmissible omicron variant first hit. It then spread to the Denver metro area, and Herlihy said that is also where it has now begun to recede, according to the Sun.
This is similar to what is happening nationwide, with a spike of omicron-caused COVID infections that appears to be contracting rapidly. We saw that pattern in South Africa, where the variant was first identified.
Looking at the northeast, which was hit with the omicron variant early on, we see cases plummeting. New York, which two weeks ago had more than 40,000 cases in a single day, is seeing a quarter of that number now.
It will take some time to see if Mesa County follows the rest of the state and the country in starting to see cases decline. On Sunday both new cases and hospitalizations were down compared to the previous report, though the positivity rate — the percentage of people who tested positive compared to negative tests — was still 21%.
While we wait and hope this latest surge is nearing the peak, or even starting to come down, we need to keep on doing what we can to slow the spread as much as possible. While this variant is highly transmissible, staying home when you are sick and avoiding close contact with other people for the next few weeks would help. Wear a mask when you can’t be socially distanced.
It should be noted that we can see by our own data that the vaccines do help. About 45% of the county that is eligible for a vaccine remain unvaccinated and yet account for 77% of the cases and nearly 80% of the deaths, according to Mesa County Public Health’s data dashboard.
So we can see that, based on the numbers in Mesa County, if you get the vaccine you are far less likely to get it and far less likely to die from it. That’s why we continue to urge everyone in the community to take this step. We’ve lost people to this virus unnecessarily. There could still be future variants. Now is a great time to protect yourself.