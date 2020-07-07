Mesa County surpassed 100 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 2. By Monday — after the long holiday weekend — that number was up to 121.
Between the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March and June 7, Mesa County had 62 cases, meaning we’ve nearly doubled numbers in the last 30 days.
That’s a disconcerting trend, though not necessarily cause for panic because the county’s residents were so good at flattening the curve early on that there’s plenty of cushion in the metrics that would trigger a change in the current state of play.
But ...
Graduation ceremonies will take place this weekend. Yes, Mesa County Public Health and School District 51 have all the usual protocols in place to hopefully prevent an uptick in transmission. But it’s not the graduation ceremonies at Suplizio Field that are the biggest concern. It’s the private family celebrations with out-of-town relatives and family friends that pose the biggest threat.
Last week, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr broke down the data on how the virus has spread thus far in Mesa County.
Travel, whether residents have visited more at-risk areas themselves or invited infected people to the Grand Valley, has accounted for 21% of positive cases. The second-most common cause of the spread of COVID-19 has been embracing family members (17%). Public and private gatherings have led to 13% of cases and 10% have come from the workplace.
In other words, three of the four factors most responsible for COVID-19 cases are about to get rolled into graduation celebrations across the Grand Valley.
Meanwhile, with a variance granted by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment last month, Mesa County is one of the few places in the state with bars and nightclubs still open after Gov. Jared Polis ordered them closed around the state last week.
Polis referenced recent spikes in Texas and Arizona that have been linked to bars and nightclubs as one reason for his decision. “With neighboring states closing bars, we don’t want Colorado to become a Mecca of nightlife during the pandemic,” Polis said.
It puts Mesa County in an odd, yet familiar position, Kuhr acknowledged. “We’ve been opened more than other counties in a lot of different areas.”
Our low virus level has given us a huge competitive advantage compared to the rest of the state — and nation. But being more “open” means increased risk. Mesa County residents who enjoy more freedom than the majority of communities across the country will hopefully recognize that it’s not just a fluke. We got here because enough of us wear masks, keep 6 feet apart, practice frequent hand-washing, and sanitize surfaces to keep infection rates manageable.
If we want to retain the ability to meet a friend at a bar for a cocktail, then we must remain vigilant. Texas has gone backward. The governor of Texas recently mandated mask-wearing in public. We risk the same if we don’t continue to be good stewards of our opportunity to be as “normal” as possible given the circumstances.