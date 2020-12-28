We’ll know soon enough whether the pre-Christmas admonitions to keep holiday gatherings safe in Mesa County were as effective as pre-Thanksgiving advice. Unlike most of the rest of the country, Mesa County avoided a post-Thanksgiving spike, so what a gift it would be to continue to see transmission fall after Christmas.
The holidays were always pegged as a potential high-water mark, combining cold weather with a tradition of family gatherings. But with Christmas in the rearview mirror, now is no time to assume the worst is behind us.
We’ve arrived at a critical, if highly vulnerable, place. News of a vaccine, plus a build-up of pandemic fatigue, could propel Mesa County toward complacency. But we need vigilance to get across the finish line and keep businesses operating.
The good news is that Mesa County has succeeded at hitting two important community goals: staying below the threshold of fewer than 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations and keeping the portion of postive tests to less than 15% of overall tests conducted.
As of Sunday, Mesa County hospitals reported 43 COVID-19 hospitalizations and the two-week positivity rate stood at 6%.
Based on those results, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr thinks that community spread is stabilizing. That is, it’s not getting worse.
We’ve had 13 days of declining or stable new hospital admissions. Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard indicates that 77% of staff ICU beds are being utilized, but only 18% of ventilators are being utilized.
Another indicator that Mesa County cases are stabilizing is the decrease in the number of people seeking tests at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
The facility was averaging 400 tests a day two weeks ago, but that number dropped to 300 per day last week. This week’s numbers will be an indicator of whether people feel ill or vulnerable following last week’s Christmas gatherings.
There’s plenty of reason for optimism. As the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are inoculated against the virus in the coming months, hospitalizations and outbreaks in nursing homes should fall — so should morbidity rates.
But for the local economy to thrive, we still have to lower case counts and positivity rates. The homegrown 5-Star Program has softened the economic blow, but it’s no substitute for lifting all restrictions, which we have the power to do by lowering infection numbers.
Our community resolution should be to get back to green-level status on the state’s dial framework — and not wait for the vaccine to do it for us. We do that by staying the course. Wear masks, wash hands, avoid close contact with people, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces and get tested if you don’t feel well.
The last hurdle of the holidays — New Year’s Eve — is days away. Exercising some social caution may be just the thing to start the new year on the right foot.