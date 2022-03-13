As the war in Ukraine continues and more horrifying violence is committed against ordinary citizens there, it’s easy to fall into despair over the situation. But we’re glad to see members of our community to step up and do what they can for the Ukrainian people.
This week we learned about Ukrainian immigrant and local business owner Kate Bennett, who is still in contact with people in her home country. We can’t imagine what that is like, to be so far away and worry about loved ones suffering through an invasion.
“It wasn’t hard to stay in touch, and I do stay in touch with everybody,” Bennett said. “They do everything they can to stay safe and everybody does their best. A lot of people volunteer, a lot of people join the army, the usual people, just people who have worked in a cafe or have nothing to do with the military.”
She hasn’t just stayed in touch, but through her business, New Way Refillery in Grand Junction, she’s been able to raise more than $2,000 to donate to the Ukrainian cause. That’s a wonderful way to help and she should be applauded and supported during this time.
A local non-profit, Support-A-Soldier, has 450 ballistic vests it is trying to get to Ukraine and is looking for help getting that done. We hope Nahan Deal’s story in The Daily Sentinel will help spur that along.
Unfortunately, Support-A-Soldier Board Chairman Dan Reid has not gotten help from political leaders here in Colorado, according to Deal’s reporting. He’s reached out to Rep. Lauren Boebert and Gov. Jared Polis, but neither have returned his calls. That’s extremely disappointing at a time when politicians of both parties are calling for more action to help Ukraine.
Here are 450 ballistic vests that are ready to go, but our leaders aren’t returning voicemails about tangible ways to help. Polis, Boebert pick up the phone.
We’re sure there are many other efforts in the community, large and small, to do something to help Ukraine during this horrible, unnecessary war and they should all be applauded for their efforts.
Right now Ukrainian citizens are fleeing, in awful conditions, into neighboring countries. They’ve been welcomed with open arms, but some have pointed out that refugees from Middle Eastern countries were treated with much more hostility.
We’re glad to say this community has welcomed refugees from the Middle East. At the end of February, the first of nine families from Afghanistan arrived in Grand Junction.
This is part of JDA International and the Grand Valley Resettlement Program effort to relocated refugees from Afghanistan in the Grand Valley.
We’re proud the community is taking in these refugees so willingly.
We know many Ukrainian refugees will want to stay in nearby European countries, in the hope that they can soon return to their home country. We hope that is the case, but for those who wish to come to America we’d welcome them in Mesa County with open arms.
The Ukrainian people didn’t ask for this war and we should do what we can, including bringing them here, to help.