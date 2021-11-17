We like to think of ourselves as a bike-friendly community, but there is plenty more we could do to make biking on our roads a safe, enjoyable experience.
From 2019 through mid-October, there were 100 accidents involving bicycles, 12 with no injuries, 29 with visible injuries and 12 with serious injuries, according to Grand Junction Police Department records. Outside the city there were 13 bike collisions that resulted in injuries, The Sentinel’s Ann Wright reported on Sunday based on Colorado State Patrol numbers.
There were no fatalities over that time period.
Thankfully these incidents are still relatively rare considering the number of bikes and cars on our roads. What isn’t rare, though, are minor incidents and near misses, according to Janet Kelleher, chief ranger for Colorado National Monument.
That’s concerning since, what one day may be a near miss on a blind corner could be a deadly crash the next. We shouldn’t be relying on luck to keep everyone on the road safe.
Part of the problem can be solved through education and people being courteous on the road. Making drivers aware of the “3-foot rule,” which requires drivers, when there is space to do so, to pass a bicyclist with at least 3-feet of space between them. Cutting down on speeding and waiting to pass safely are important as well.
It’s not just drivers who should be better road users, but cyclists can improve as well. Cyclists should follow the rules of the road when it comes to red lights and stop signs. They should also not ride with more than two cyclists side-by-side (except when riding through Colorado National Monument where the must be single file).
Basically everyone needs to follow the law and respect each other. We think that’s pretty reasonable.
It may only take changing the habits of a small number of people to get there, as Grand Junction City Councilman Rick Taggart told The Sentinel, most people already do a good job following the rules.
“The vast majority of drivers of automobiles and trucks and SUVs in this area are very respectful of riders, and I think some of that is because it’s such a large biking community,” Taggart said.
Outside of changing behaviors, there are structural changes that we think would benefit both cyclists and drivers. Taggart noted that the city, when designing roads, has made bike lanes a regular addition. But, simply painting a bike symbol in a gutter isn’t enough.
We’d like to see the city move toward protected bike lanes that use parked cars, bollards or plastic posts to separate the bike lanes from traffic. This would reduce stress for both the bikers and drivers and increase safety.
The city is already looking at installing this exact type of bike lane on Fourth and Fifth streets as part of a redesign of that corridor. That’s a great start and we hope the city and county move toward this type of design whenever it includes a bike lane.
Making this type of bike lane standard would increase the number of people using them. They’d be safer for families and kids, so more people would look at them as a viable option. This would also take a few cars off the road, leading to less congestion at the same time.
This is a clear case where individuals and government can each play a part in making this a safer, truly bike-friendly community.