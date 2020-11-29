Nothing the Biden administration does will have more of a direct impact on the Grand Valley than a pending decision regarding the fate of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters.
Will it remain in Grand Juction or be returned to Washington, D.C.? The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb addressed that question two weeks ago and there’s no clear anwer yet. The chorus for a return to D.C., however, seems louder than the local (if somewhat obvious) refrain for the agency to stay put.
Count us among those who feel that moving the headquarters out West was a good idea that hasn’t had a chance to blossom. There’s been too much disarray, starting with the decision to let a controversial figure — William Perry Pendley — lead the agency without putting him through a proper confirmation process. A judge eventually ruled that Pendley was serving illegally as the BLM’s acting director, putting some of his decisions under the legal microscope.
With Pendley in charge, everything about the move was tinged with suspicion. Critics blasted the process to justify the move, then pointed to the Washington-based staff who refused to relocate West as evidence that this was just a big scheme to hollow out the agency.
It didn’t help that the BLM approved a controversial resource management plan for its Uncompahgre field office that local stakeholders said ignored a decade’s worth of community input. Moving the BLM decision-makers closer to the lands they manage was supposed improve consensus-building and the balancing of varied interests. Instead, conservation groups say, the BLM pushed Trump administration’s energy dominance agenda at the expense of conservation.
But that likely would have happened under the current administration anyway, regardless of where the headquarters is located. The idea of putting decision-makers near the land they manage is only as good as its implementation. The Biden administration could still prove up a Western headquarters if it can resist throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
Meanwhile, BLM employees are preparing for a second whipsaw transition in four years. Whatever Biden decides, the morale of the remaining employees must come first. There’s a growing consensus that the next director needs to be someone who understand the mission and culture of the BLM to stabilize the agency. Presumably that’s someone with senior-level experience inside the BLM. That person, we hope, is willing to give the Western headquarters concept a fair shake.
It’s an idea with enough merit to have enjoyed the backing of many Western lawmakers. If it’s rejected, let the reason be that it’s not in the best interest of BLM employees and stakeholders — not because the Trump administration did a clumsy job of making it highly functional and responsive to public land users.