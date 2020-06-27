Given the explosion of covid-19 cases hitting record daily levels in several states this week, it’s time to be blunt:
If you’re not wearing a mask (or covering your face) in certain settings during this pandemic, you’re part of the problem.
The science on this is becoming startling clear — best illustrated by Dr. Atul Gawande’s piece in The New Yorker last month.
In it, he notes that infection rates among health-care workers are surprisingly low given their increased exposure to covid-19. These front-line heroes offer a blueprint for for the rest of society “that we might think of as a combination therapy — like a drug cocktail,” Gawande writes.
“Its elements are all familiar: hygiene measures, screening, distancing, and masks. Each has flaws. Skip one, and the treatment won’t work. But, when taken together, and taken seriously, they shut down the virus.”
Granted health-care workers generally are better protected than the rest of us, but even a well-fitting, two-layer makeshift cotton mask — the kind you see on faces at the grocery store — is 60% effective in blocking viral transmissions.
Gawande reports that a recent, extensive review of the research from an international consortium of scientists suggests that if at least 60% of the population wore masks that were just 60% effective, the epidemic could be stopped.
Ipso facto, if you’re not wearing a mask, you’re opting out of being part of the solution. It would help tremendously for the president to set the example of caring for our fellow Americans. A little unity would go a long way. Instead, the debate over donning a face mask has devolved into a culture war.
Why? A society that restricts cigarette smoking as a health hazard should have no trouble seeing the parallel. Not wearing a mask is a public health hazard. Instead of making mask-wearing mandatory, health officials have tried to educate and appeal to the public’s sense of decency. It’s not working. The evidence is all around us.
What is it going to take to convince more people to wear masks? Will going backwards do it? Does Mesa County have to increase its covid-19 count to the point of shutting down restaurants and non-essential businesses? Garfield County stands to lose its variance for experiencing too big a surge of cases in too short a period.
If you don’t want that to happen in the Grand Valley, wear a mask.
This message is about to get much louder. A coalition of local business owners, health officials and lawyers is preparing to roll out an awareness campaign that will explain the legal liabilities that could arise for proprietors who don’t enforce mask-wearing. The flip side is the tremendous opportunity to grow business by making potential customers feel safe.
We know we sound like a broken record. We know some people’s minds can’t be changed. For the undecided, take a look at Gawande’s column, “Amid the Coronavirus Crisis, a Regimen for Reentry,” which explains the science of masks and the other factors in the “combination therapy” we must all be willing to undergo to make a difference. You can find it at https://www.newyorker.com/science/medical-dispatch/amid-the-coronavirus-crisis-a-regimen-for-reentry