During Mesa County Public Health’s summer jackpot promotion to get vaccinated — dubbed the “Big Shot Giveaway” — shots were administered to roughly 13,200 Mesa County residents.
Not bad.
According to Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 44% of Mesa County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 48% are at least partially vaccinated.
There’s still room for optimism about improving on vaccination rates, which we’ll explain, but for now, this week feels like a natural demarcation point in the vaccine push.
Why? Some people are now eligible for booster shots. The most vulnerable can begin receiving those shots this week. The vaccinated community has effectively lapped those who, for whatever reason, have opted against receiving injections that have proven highly effective.
Figures compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported in the Atlantic this week show full vaccination is 96% effective at preventing hospitalizations from the delta variant, and unvaccinated people make up more than 95 percent of COVID-19 patients in American hospital beds.
The vaccines are working, and working well. Vaccinated people are indisputably safer than unvaccinated people.
If this kind of information doesn’t resonate with the vaccine hesitant, what will?
Maybe the fact that Mesa County hospitals now require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees.
Last week, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr announced that administrators at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital and Family Health West in Fruita had signed a joint statement pledging to have all staff vaccinated.
“All are in alignment that the vaccine is the way to put the pandemic behind us,” Kuhr said.
It helps, we think, for the medical establishment to set the example. And hospital leaders hope others will follow.
“As the health care community leads the way in requiring vaccines for our employees, it is hoped that all employers across the country will implement effective policies to encourage vaccination,” the statement read. “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities and the nation depends on it.”
Finally, there’s the chance that vaccine numbers will rise when the Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are currently only approved for emergency use. Full approval of the vaccine would do away with one of the main reasons people have been citing for not getting vaccinated, said Community Hospital CEO Chris Thomas.
Despite the surges caused by the highly transmissible delta variant, we’re not fighting a losing battle. Nationally, about half of Americans are protected in a way they weren’t nine months ago. Mesa County’s vaccination rates are in the ballpark. The unvaccinated are acquiring immunity the old-fashioned way.