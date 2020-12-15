Do fans in towns with rookie or short-season Class A baseball go to the ballpark for the experience or the players?
The Grand Junction Rockies are about to find out.
Until now, the GJ Rockies have always had a built-in draw. Their teams have featured players who had just been drafted by the Colorado Rockies. Jon Gray and David Dahl are examples of players who made it to the parent club after starting their professional careers in Grand Junction.
“See tomorrow’s stars today” was a legit proposition under the old system, in which minor league teams were affiliated with Major League Baseball teams.
But Major League Baseball recently restructured its minor league system from 160 official team affiliates to 120, with the Rockies and other Pioneer League teams among the casualties of the shift.
The 40 teams that lost affiliation could either fold, replace minor leaguers with college amateurs in wooden bat leagues like the Cape Cod League or become independent professional teams with no ties to Major League clubs.
On Nov. 30, the MLB announced that it had designated the Pioneer League as a “Partner League,” meaning the league still has some backing from the majors but without the direct affiliations. Grand Junction is no longer a farm team for Colorado Rockies prospects.
Players who suit up at Suplizio Field in the summer of 2021 will, for the most part, be undrafted players out of college — free agents looking to continue their careers.
What does this mean for fans? The players will be roughly the same young age as before. The quality of play will be similar. The season will be a little longer. But instead of the occasional “bonus baby” on the field, fans will see players still trying to prove they have what it takes to be in a Major League team’s pipeline.
It’s not impossible to go from independent ball to the majors. Rich Hill and David Peralta are a couple examples of current major leaguers who went this route. But even when the GJ Rockies were assured a “name” player on the roster, they weren’t breaking attendance records. It’s a safe bet that the average GJ Rockies ticket holder is drawn to Suplizio to enjoy the ambiance of the ballpark, not to get a baseball signed by a future Major League All-Star.
MLB has taken heat over its consolidation plan for the minor leagues. But we’re glad that it found the Pioneer League worth keeping intact, even if it’s as an independent league. Grand Junction is still a baseball town and Western Slope summer nights still pair perfectly with a hot dog, a beer and a pitched battle between hungry players, as long as ticket prices remain reasonable.
But if there’s no longer a formal relationship between Grand Junction and the Colorado Rockies, can we reconsider the name of our local ballclub? Perhaps it’s time to forge a new identity more reflective of an independent team. Last we checked, the Humpback Chubs is still available. How about the Frackers?