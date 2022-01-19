The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is considering slashing the price of its annual pass by more than half, which we think is great news for the parks and for all Coloradans.
Right now an annual pass to our state parks for a single vehicle is $80, but the commission is discussing bringing that number as low as $29 and offering it to motorists when they register their vehicles, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
The price change makes all the sense in the world. While $80 isn’t a huge amount of money, it is enough that some families, especially ones that are struggling financially, will choose not to spend. That’s too bad, as outdoor recreation has numerous benefits to both physical and mental health.
The $29 price seems reasonable for an annual pass. If you look at other state annual passes they are all over the map — with a couple of states charging over $100, compared to the 11 states that make their parks free.
Somewhat counter-intuitively, CPW projects that the lower pass price will lead to an increase in revenue. The conservative estimate would raise about $3 million more while a more optimistic projection has it increasing revenue by more than $30 million. That would be a game changer for the parks.
So, we’re talking about cheaper parks that bring in significantly more money. What’s the downside? Well, research suggests that visitation could grow by 25% to 55% under the conservative pass sales scenario and by 40% to 90% under the optimistic projection.
Some on the commission voiced concerns last week that lowering the price of an annual pass will lead to crowding at state parks without the revenues needed to manage it.
Said Commissioner Betsy Blecha, “I’m on the page of, like, let’s charge as much as we can and let’s go from there because I don’t feel we need to give any more discounts to our product.”
This is the wrong page to be on.
These are state parks, which CPW manages, but ultimately they belong to the people of Colorado. They should be accessible and if they are being well used, that’s a good problem to have. People visiting would bring in new revenue that could increase that accessibility.
Commissioner Taishya Adams said she was eager to find a balance between human and environmental needs.
“At the same time we know that having humans out on the land makes them better humans,” she said.
Adams is right on.
Yes, we need to find balance. Right now the parks are already crowded. They’ve seen a surge in use since the start of the pandemic and more money to maintain them is needed. If enough revenue is generated, CPW will use the additional money for search and rescue and avalanche information programs, and for things like wildlife conservation, new trails, trail maintenance and river recreation projects.
If they can raise the money needed to handle the use, the parks will have some left over for additional services, all while lowering their prices.
We think that is a no-brainer.