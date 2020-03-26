Is there another way to skin this cat?
After the Grand Junction City Council failed to reach a unanimous decision Wednesday on authorizing a $4.4 million emergency allocation to hire 400 temporary workers, Council member Kraig Andrews tried to halve the amount and open the emergency aid to nonprofits. That motion failed.
In both cases, Council member Anna Stout was the lone holdout. Emergency ordinances require unanimous support.
Stout raised legitimate concerns. We don’t want to pooh-pooh them because this is an uncertain time requiring prudence. The crux of the matter is the city has managed to squirrel away an extra $11 million in reserves over the last four years and most of the council was prepared to spend a good chunk of it over the next three months to create jobs.
Stout said she “absolutely agreed” that addressing the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 virus “is worthy of our reserves.” But she questioned whether providing jobs was more effective than supporting local nonprofits who serve displaced workers. And with the city’s future revenues tethered to economic performance, the city may need its reserves to offset shortfalls or forestall layoffs.
Hence Andrews’ compromise motion — less money and flexibility to support nonprofits. But this wasn’t enough to bring the council to a unanimous position on the ordinance.
Hopefully, Wednesday’s exchange sets the stage for further dialogue on the issue. It shouldn’t detract from the fact that city staff was willing to be bold and aggressive in freeing up reserves to put people to work.
Perhaps starting smaller — 100 temporary workers — is the way to go, as Council member Phil Pe’a suggested. More analysis of the likely impacts from deferred sales tax and estimates of reductions in future revenues if the shutdown continues for more than several weeks might help provide a more solid basis for reaching a consensus.
The last thing we want to see is spending now leading to cuts later. We strongly support the idea of the city doing whatever it can to help the community weather the economic part of this crisis, as long as it is done in a fiscally prudent manner.
Stout is insisting on that.