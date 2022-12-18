A perennial topic of conversation and commentary in Grand Junction is over the level of traffic enforcement we see from local law enforcement.
There certainly is a perception from some that there is not enough focus on this issue and that our streets are less safe as a result. We have to admit that we have been pretty silent on this issue in this space in the past, but it is a very important topic.
This week we got some insight into how Grand Junction interim Police Chief Matt Smith, who has been in that role for the last few months, views the subject. In an interview with The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus, Smith likened it to a three-legged stool with enforcement, education and technology as the legs.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re doing that strategically so we’re not leaning the three-legged stool so to speak too far in one direction and trying to keep that balanced,” Smith said.
We think balance is a good goal, but we’re not sure our local law enforcement agencies have reached it yet.
We’re glad to see some movement in using new technology to help improve safety. That includes red light cameras that the city is looking into installing at busy intersections. That’s a welcome development, as red light running is something we see regularly and, of course, is very dangerous.
As for enforcement, we think Smith has the right idea in being targeted with where the department focuses its efforts. While we did pass a public safety tax to increase the number of officers, the department still can’t be everywhere.
“Really the emphasis for us on traffic enforcement isn’t just blindly going out and enforcing traffic laws. It has to be strategic in some measure,” Smith said. “So looking at where our accidents occur, what are the most common violations we’re finding are causing accidents?”
It makes sense to focus on problem areas. We’d also caution that there are risks with too much enforcement. Contact between the police and the public have inherent risks to both the officer and the person being stopped. If you are stopped, make sure to keep your hands on the wheel and follow directions to limit that risk.
The area where we think the department has an opportunity to make a big difference is in visibility. Just seeing a police car on the side of the road leads to slower speeds and more attentive driving. This gives the department the ability to improve safety without having to pull record numbers of drivers over.
We understand the traffic division is, at the moment, just two officers and a supervisor. They’re responding to crashes and 911 calls all the time. That leaves a limited amount of time to sit on the side of the road. But we have heard innovative ideas that perhaps could help.
We’re not sure we need to go the route Japan took a few years back to put out fake police cars on the side of the road. But perhaps having officers do paperwork in their car while parked near a problem intersection or stretch of road could help.
Smith has said traffic safety is a top priority at the department, which is good to hear. It certainly is an issue that deserves more attention.