Two years after many of our businesses were closed during the start of the pandemic the data shows that Mesa County’s economy has bounced back incredibly strong.
In his keynote speech at the Western Colorado Economic Summit earlier this week, Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry delved into the economic conditions here and, at the moment, our area is outpacing national averages on economic growth, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
The median household income in Mesa County rose to an all-time high in 2020 ($64,141). Data from 2021 is still to be determined.
“It’s a big increase. The nation did not rise,” Perry said. “The national median household income fell during 2020 due to COVID, so this isn’t just because a bunch of rich people are moving here from Denver. This is the median. ... This is the general standard of living going up. I think that’s super positive.”
The job market has rebounded from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well. Since April 2020, Mesa County has seen a 20% increase in employment, compared to 16% statewide. As of this March, 76,041 are employed in the county.
The county’s overall employment continued to grow throughout this past winter, which is unusual.
“In winter, we usually see a temporary seasonal downturn in employment, right? We actually ended up surpassing our employment numbers in what’s historically a season for downturn,” Perry said. “That’s super positive news. We’re starting to move up, and this is just the beginning of job season.”
This is all positive news and a break from our usual trend. Mesa County took a long time to recover from the 2008 financial crisis. The fact that we weathered this storm so well isn’t a coincidence.
Our leaders in government and in economic development have made a conscious effort to diversify our economy and bring in new industries to make us more resilient to these economic hits. It appears that effort has worked and everyone who has led us to this point deserves credit.
The news wasn’t all positive, though. Housing prices have been outpacing the state over the last four to five years.
Since January 2017, Mesa County’s home price appreciation has risen 80%. By comparison, in that span, Colorado’s home price appreciation has risen 66% and the United States’ has risen 57%.
We want to see home values increase, but going up by too much, too fast will price a lot of people out of our market. It’s a problem contributing to our overall housing crisis.
Prices everywhere are going up, which could portend the next economic downturn. When that does come, be it in the near-term or years down the line, we think the work to continue diversifying our economy and investing in our community will have us prepared.