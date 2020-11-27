Even before the pandemic struck, Gov. Jared Polis was a champion of affordable “internet for all” on a firm conviction that access to high-speed internet levels the playing field for businesses and school children in rural Colorado.
But the pandemic exposed how quickly underserved communities can fall behind as society pivoted to remote learning and virtual business models to contend with virus-related restrictions. The need for greater telehealth services emphasized that internet access isn’t a luxury. It’s a staple communities need not just to compete, but to survive.
Improving internet access has always been a part of Polis’ rural economic blueprint, but until recently, success came in dribs and drabs, usually in the form of federal grants ranging from $2 million to $8 million to wire a few hundred homes at a time. Progress is progress, but more Coloradans need broadband access to work and learn at home during the pandemic, not at some murky point in the future.
That’s why we’re impressed that Polis is asking the legislature to consider a major spend to upgrade high-speed internet in certain parts of the state. He’s called a special session that begins Nov. 30. Lawmakers will consider a request for $160 million for expanding broadband access. That’s more than the governor is proposing for road and bridge construction under a stimulus package designed to bring relief and create jobs.
Whatever action the legislature authorizes comes in the absence of federal relief. The idea is that Colorado must forge its own path and not rely on financial assistance from Washington, D.C. that may never materialize.
There’s an interesting parallel here. The governor’s proposed spending is a bridge to a vaccine. We can’t wait for a vaccine, but we know it’s coming. There’s a new technology on the horizon that looks to solve any rural community’s “last mile” challenge of wiring homes to an internet backbone, but waiting for it to become widely operational doesn’t solve a current need.
But it’s worth factoring into any long-term broadband deployment plan. Last month Polis created the Broadband Advisory Board via executive order, with the goal of improving interagency coordination around efforts to bring high-speed Internet to all Coloradans.
Hopefully the board is keeping tabs on the SpaceX Starlink constellation of satellites that Elon Musk’s company has been launching into low orbit around Earth to beam broadband internet signals across most of the populated world.
The network is in a beta testing stage that will expand to include more eager participants in January. Eventually, with enough satellites and relay stations, the company thinks anyone with one of its dish receivers could get high-speed internet access anywhere — in national forests, on boats at sea or on airplanes. But at what price point?
That’s the $160 million question. Will the state’s investment in hardwiring areas of rural Colorado be usurped by next-generation technology before it gets a full return?
Perhaps. But that investment will be a difference-maker in the near term. We cannot afford to wait and see what the future holds. Our children and businesses in more remote, underserved areas are being hampered in their progress because of inadequate internet access.