Every year in March, the American Society of Newspaper Editors promotes Sunshine Week, reminding everyone that government business is supposed to be conducted in the open.
In the spirit of Sunshine Week (March 13-19 this year), we offer our annual assessment of how well local agencies let the sun shine on their actions. This year is the first since the pandemic began that we feel we can offer a reasonably accurate assessment of how our local agencies have done.
During the pandemic, public health measures to stem transmission of the virus upended the way the public interacted with government bodies. Public meetings went to virtual formats and in many cases it was impossible to find government offices that were open to the public. That began to change in early 2021 with local agencies reopening for business and meetings coming back in person.
Grade A+
The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office — Nobody does a better job of complying with sunshine laws than District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and his team of prosecutors. They continued to be the gold standard of transparency in 2021-22.
They have met the added challenge of having to investigate County Clerk Tina Peters’ alleged tampering with voting machines with openness, explaining each step in the process. We think this level of transparency has kept the case from appearing to be politically motivated.
Grade A
Mesa County — Once a problem child, Mesa County turned over a new, more transparent leaf last year. An agency that had year after year been accused of doing the people’s business in the dark, has turned things around thanks to the new commissioners and a new county attorney.
Commissioners have been proactive in sharing information with the editorial board and The Daily Sentinel’s reporters. They have been willing and accessible to discuss the various projects and initiatives the county is taking on.
They, like the DA, have met the challenge of having a county official under investigation with full transparency. They have produced county documents when our reporters make open records requests, as required by law.
We like this new, more open county government.
Mesa County Public Health — The COVID-19 pandemic was a stress test for our public health department and on the transparency front they more than passed.
Their COVID-19 data dashboard is updated frequently and provides needed and useful information to the public, as well as for our reporters to use. Their staff is professional and makes themselves accessible to our reporters.
Executive Director Jeff Kuhr has been less available to our reporters in 2021 than in 2020, but we understand he has many responsibilities. He has still been available when we’ve felt his voice was needed.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office — This is another office that takes its responsibility for transparency seriously. They provide information quickly and answer questions directly.
Grade B+
City of Grand Junction — Individual members of the City Council are very open to talk with both the public and our reporters. They return calls promptly and provide honest and open answers to questions.
City staff is professional and helpful, but getting connected to the right department head or official can sometimes be cumbersome. Still, when talking to city staff, they answer questions directly and provide the best information available.
Grade B-
Grand Junction Police Department — Unfortunately our local police department has not been a model of transparency over the past year.
They are often slow to respond to requested information and they rarely provide more than the bare minimum when they do respond. Phone messages are responded to by email and the lack of information provided sometimes leads to confusion.
Grade C
School District 51 — This is a tough one to grade since a new school board took over last fall. Prior to the new board, we’d say the district and the board were reasonably open. The planning and campaign to replace Grand Junction High School was very transparent, providing a great deal of information to the public.
The new board, however, had early struggles with transparency. We believe they violated sunshine laws when they attempted to hire a law firm from Colorado Springs without any public meeting discussing the change. At least one of the newly elected board members also allegedly violated campaign finance laws.
In the end, they did not change law firms and the campaign finance violation is being cured. They also did not go through with removing the superintendent, as some feared. They appear to have pivoted toward transparency, having learned an early lesson in open government.
Next year’s assessment will be clearer and we hope they continue to commit to full transparency going forward.
Grade F
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder — A black hole from which no light can escape.