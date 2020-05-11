In the early days of the pandemic — before Mesa County Public Health saw fit to pursue a variance from the state’s stricter pandemic safeguards — Grand Valley residents arrived at an unspoken arrangement with the city of Grand Junction.
City officials signaled early that providing pandemic relief was an appropriate use of tax dollars, ultimately directing $500,000 through the Western Colorado Community Foundation to nonprofits that provide food and shelter to those in need.
That gave private citizens some latitude and incentive to support local restaurants by ordering take-out. Indeed, many of those fortunate enough to still have a job viewed patronizing restaurants as a civic duty to keep as many people working as possible — and to ensure that their favorite eateries weren’t shuttered permanently due to financial hardship.
Now that things have re-opened a bit, with restaurants back to serving dine-in customers in a limited capacity, it’s important for Grand Valley residents to understand that we’re still far from back to normal.
People are still hungry — and will be for the foreseeable future. While several hunger organization received the maximum $50,000 grant from the city’s #GJStrong fund (including Meals on Wheels Mesa County, Kids Aid, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and Community Food Bank) demand for services is undoubtedly straining financial resources.
Meals on Wheels Mesa County, for example, saw a 40% increase in the number of meals it served during the month of April.
Even with loosening restrictions, seniors are being advised to stay home. Until that changes, Meals on Wheels must continue to plan for a surge in those needing assistance.
Meals on Wheels has partnered with other organizations and businesses to help it meet the increase in demand. It’s working with the Community Food Bank to deliver monthly food boxes, storing frozen meals in an auxiliary freezer borrowed from Two Rivers Convention Center and partnering with 13 Brix in Palisade to offer a senior lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Our goal of serving seniors a nutritious meal is now more important than ever,” program manager Amanda de Bock told the Sentinel’s Dan West in an email. “Seniors are afraid to leave their homes, and they’re definitely afraid to go to the store. Being able to deliver a hot meal Monday to Friday, with the addition of a monthly box from the food bank and extra frozen meals that we’re able to store at Two Rivers, has given them the ability to ‘stay safer at home.’”
Even as the number of meals served has gone up, the program has had to shift the way it delivers those meals, de Bock said. In early March, it switched to contactless delivery, leaving meals on seniors’ doorknobs. Delivery workers are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and taking their temperatures before each shift.
Hopefully, the city will be in a position to continue doling out relief money to nonprofits providing critical services — possibly through special grants provided by the federal Housing and Urban Development department.
But Community Food Bank, Kids Aid and Meals on Wheels will need all the help they can get feeding those who don’t have the luxury of supporting the local restaurant industry.
Let’s not be lulled into thinking the worst is over because we can now sit down for a meal at our favorite restaurant. It’s great to be able to support cooks and wait staff, but the latest unemployment numbers suggest that many more people are dealing with food insecurity.