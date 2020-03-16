Before School District 51 took the painful step Monday of suspending classes through April 10, we were prepared to ask how the district could justify asking students to return to school after the spring break ends on Friday.
Fortunately, the district made what we think is the right call and did it early enough to give families a little time to prepare for what will surely be an ordeal.
“This was not an easy decision, and we know it will be hard for many families, but feel that it is in the best interest of our entire community,” D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said in a statement. “Allowing for social distance during this time will help flatten the curve on COVID-19 cases in our community and help prevent our health care facilities from being overwhelmed.”
Hopefully, it goes without saying that the district took this action to limit interactions among students — therefore, parents shouldn’t be arranging play dates or taking kids to playgrounds or bowling alleys to alleviate boredom. Closing schools for an extended period will only make a difference if families honor the intent to isolate as a way to stem the spread of the virus.
We’ve already seen high school students trying to work around safeguards imposed by the district. When all sports activities were suspended, including practices, some athletes attempted to get together for workouts without coaches. The district quickly kiboshed the idea as counterproductive.
Infectious disease experts agree that social distancing is a key to both slowing down rates of infection and preventing hospitals and doctors from getting swamped. That’s why we’ve seen sporting events (JUCO is the latest casualty), theme parks and cruises shutting down over recent weeks.
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis implemented a ban on events of 250 or more people. On Monday, he ordered the closure of dine-in services in restaurants and bars across the state for 30 days. The Legislature even suspended its session. All of these actions were taken to limit human interaction. Against this backdrop, we wondered how keeping kids in schools could possibly make sense — even here with a single confirmed case in Mesa County to date.
If we learned anything over the past week, it’s that things change quickly during an outbreak, including transmission rates. There’s no guarantee that schools will resume holding classes after April 10. The district recommends families plan for a longer closure, if needed.
With a situation this fluid, families should check the district’s dedicated COVID-19 page at ww.d51schools.org/resources/covid19 for updates as they become available.
The district made a tough call, but its work is only beginning. It has to consider ways to help students learn during this crisis. The curriculum team is working on guidance for remote learning. The technology team is working on a process for students to check out Chromebooks — but that requires an internet connection. Families who need internet can contact Spectrum at 1-866-874-2389 to set up free access for 60 days.
The D51 Nutritional Services is developing a plan to provide meals to students. Multiple sites will be identified as drive-thru locations where families can pick up breakfasts and lunches each day.
Let’s remember the big picture. This huge disruption to our lives is about slowing the outbreak, not halting it. We want to slow the outbreak so that those with pre-existing respiratory conditions do not all hit the health-care system in one big lump, overwhelming the system. THAT is the public emergency we want to avoid. For a better understanding on how social distancing can “flatten the curve” of transmission, check out the Washington Post’s interactive graphic at https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/world/corona-simulator/
It should help explain how D51 is doing its part to slow the spread of the virus.
Children don’t have to be housebound for the duration. Parents should encourage them to get out on their bikes or take hikes or play outdoors — so long as they don’t bunch up with non-family members.