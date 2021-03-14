Mark McCallister and Rick Taggart, the candidates for the District A seat on the City Council, both say their top priority is helping the community recover from the pandemic.
Taggart, the incumbent, has already been through devising and executing a city plan to provide funds to businesses and nonprofits — a process that will be repeated with more resources available through the American Rescue Plan Act that the president recently signed into law.
McCallister organized last April’s “Open Mesa County Rally,” which he says “showed our elected officials that they had the support of the community to find a safe way to open us up.” Organizing that event was the result of people asking him to do something; opening his eyes to need for better leadership, he said.
Beyond the commonality of wanting to lead through the pandemic, the candidates have little in common. Taggart points to accomplishments and goals that McCallister disagrees with. Taggart is proud of the council’s efforts to develop the riverfront; McCallister says it’s a deviation from the role of government that competes with private enterprise. Taggart is proud of the city’s financial commitment to Colorado Mesa University, calling it “an investment that more than pays for itself;” McCallister says those funds should have been directed toward ailing businesses.
Essentially, this race pits Taggart’s track record against McCallister’s pro-business, “common sense” smaller government platform.
McCallister was the only candidate who brought up improved broadband access and improved airport service as priorities — both offshoots of a pandemic year that has “changed how we do business,” he said. If the Grand Valley is going to appeal to location-neutral workers it needs broadband so they can work from home and airport connections to important business destinations, he said.
We can’t disagree with that. But folded in among those astute observations were references to getting government “out of the way” of business. The city, by virtue of enforcing its development code and impact fees, “is pushing businesses away, so we could be a little more friendly in that area, I think,” he said.
Impact fees have emerged as a dividing line in this election. Taggart has shown some backbone in the face of demands for a deviation from the comprehensive plan and he brokered what we felt was reasonable compromise on the new impact fee schedule. He lobbied for an expansion of the redevelopment zone where impact fees are reduced to incentivize growth where it can most easily be accommodated without new infrastructure.
In other words, he’s already been through the difficult conversations on issues related to growth and how to pay for it. As a former business CEO and a business instructor at Colorado Mesa University, we think he’s well-qualified to judge how impact fees affect business decisions.
Taggart is one of the most thoughtful members of the council — nearly to a fault. His deliberate manner of seeing both sides of an issue can come off as dithering. But he doesn’t make snap judgments and he sets an example of the importance of compromise. That’s not to suggest that McCallister isn’t equally adept at making sober decisions, but Taggart is the known quantity in this race and we feel he’s done a good job and deserves to serve a final term.
If he does, he’ll be the longest-serving member of the board, bringing a sense of continuity and historical perspective to the council, as well as a civil demeanor.
“I need to be, and continue to be, a gentleman,” he said. “I bring opposing thoughts to a place where we can get into a productive dialogue of how to solve problems.”