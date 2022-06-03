Dirt is finally turning on the site of the new Grand Junction High School and there are many people who deserve credit for getting the ballot measure to fund this project over the finish line.
Leaders of Mesa County School District 51 and GJHS were on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony for the $144.5 million project Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking came on the first day of the final month of D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko’s career. Sirko was among the speakers at the event, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“It really does take a village, and I know that’s kind of a catchphrase, but it’s also a very true phrase,” Sirko said. “It makes such a key difference because I still am pinching myself from the fact that we won the election with such a large margin that was really a strong statement about people who work together to create a plan of action that made such a profound difference that people felt comfortable with where their dollars were going and what a difference it would make for our students over time.”
We’re glad Sirko was able to finish out her career with the school district with this win. She certainly contributed a lot in getting this done, but as she said it took many people working incredibly hard to accomplish this.
District 51 Foundation leaders and “Yes on GJHS 2021” campaign co-chairs Tim Foster and Sarah Shrader also deserve a ton of credit. Foster in particular took this project under his wing and helped sell it to the community as a smart, targeted investment in the district’s largest high school.
We’re certain we’ll be leaving many people who volunteered and helped with that campaign out and they all deserve credit, but we’d be remiss if we left out bond campaign chairman and school alumnus Dan Prinster, D51 Foundation Executive Director and school alumna Angela Christensen and the former District 51 Board of Education.
Everyone worked their butts off for this important project, which will directly benefit our students and our community as a whole.
The voters should also be thanked for coming out and approving this bond overwhelmingly. They recognized how necessary this project was and gave it the thumbs up.
We’re now looking to the new school board and the incoming superintendent Brian Hill to shepherd this project through to completion, which they’ve committed to doing.
“Our current board is committed to seeing this great building through with the community moving forward,” D51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz said. “We’re also hoping that we really get under-budget as well ... just so that we can continue to move forward with amazing projects here in our community.”
Haitz is right, there are going to be other important projects after this. They may not be as large, but they will be just as necessary. When those come up we hope the voters will remember why they voted for Grand Junction High School.
Investing in our schools is obviously good for our students. They’ll make them safer and provide state-of-the-art learning environments, but they also show people and businesses looking into moving to this area that we’re committed to providing a world class education to all our students. It will make growing and diversifying our economy easier, which benefits us all.