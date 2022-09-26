It sounds like the rollout of e-bikes on trails in the North Fruita Desert has yielded positive results, but we think the Bureau of Land Management should take a slow approach in expanding access to this new technology.

In April, the BLM decided to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on current and planned trails in the North Fruita Desert Special Recreation Management Area. Class 1 bikes have a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph, and must be pedaled for the motor to engage. So far the agency hasn’t seen many conflicts, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.

