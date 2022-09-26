It sounds like the rollout of e-bikes on trails in the North Fruita Desert has yielded positive results, but we think the Bureau of Land Management should take a slow approach in expanding access to this new technology.
In April, the BLM decided to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on current and planned trails in the North Fruita Desert Special Recreation Management Area. Class 1 bikes have a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph, and must be pedaled for the motor to engage. So far the agency hasn’t seen many conflicts, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
With this e-bike trial in Fruita, BLM is looking to provide a variety of recreation opportunities, and it is now in a place to be able to monitor how things go in the case of e-bikes. It will survey visitors, look for potential conflicts and perhaps respond through means such as making more trails one-way-only or building more trails.
Studying how other users interact and react to having e-bikes on the trails is a wise move. It should be a methodical, data-driven evaluation of this new use, because finding the balance of where and when e-bikes are appropriate will take time.
Before e-bikes were allowed, other users, mostly mountain bikers on traditional bikes, expressed a number of reservations. Now is the time to see if those concerns are borne out in the real world and if there are any unexpected conflict points as well.
E-bike usage of non-motorized trails remains polarizing within the biking community. There are still some who question whether an e-bike belongs on a non-motorized trail at all and others who doubt BLM’s ability to enforce its own rules.
We see the enforcement aspect of this as critical. You can have the best plan with the appropriate trails selected for e-bike use, but it is meaningless if the rules go unenforced. We’d like to see more from the BLM on enforcement before it starts throwing the doors wide open to e-bikes.
With that said, we also like to see BLM expanding access to this user group. There are many older e-bike users or people who have an injury or disability that an e-bike can help get back out on the trails. They deserve access as well.
Ultimately, we think, this will come down to one of BLM’s guiding philosophies — multi-use.
The idea of multi-use is that we all get to share in our use and enjoyment of BLM land. That means different types of users coexist on the same land, but it also doesn’t mean every use on every acre.
After careful study of the North Fruita Desert trails, we expect that land managers will find e-bikes are appropriate on some non-motorized trails and some areas where they absolutely do not belong. It will be up to the local BLM leaders to determine where this use fits, after looking at the trails and taking feedback from the community.
We all deserve the right to access our public lands in ways that are beneficial to ourselves and the land, while not being detrimental to other groups. We think over time, with careful planning, e-bikes will become another fun, acceptable use of our public lands and the trails that allow us to get out on them.