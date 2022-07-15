Even the guy on the grassy knoll wearing the tinfoil hat searching for female extraterrestrial Bigfoot tracks thinks Tina Peters’ latest claims of election fraud are a little thin.
She lost last month’s primary by a landslide in the same election Lauren Boebert won by an even bigger landslide. Yet, Peters would have us believe that somehow only the votes for her were tampered with.
To be clear, there is no evidence, at all, that there was any appreciable fraud in the June primary. The “evidence” Peters cites in her recount request is frankly preposterous.
In her letter to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Peters claims, among other things, that because she had a majority of the delegates at the Colorado Republican Party Assembly in April, and because a subsequent GOP poll showed her in the lead, she should have won.
The state assembly doesn’t pick the winner and the number of voters at that assembly is obviously much smaller than the primary electorate. Winning the assembly has no bearing on who will or could win the primary.
Furthermore, a single poll showing someone with a lead is meaningless as well. Polls are a snapshot in time and have margins of error for a reason. The 2016 presidential election showed us all just how divorced from real outcomes polls can be.
It seems like Peters just can’t help herself anymore. Even in this obviously delusional claim that there was fraud in the Republican primary, Peters managed to dig the legal hole she’s in even deeper.
Because the letter Peters sent to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office was notarized in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mesa County District Court Judge Matthew Barrett revoked Peters’ bond, which required her to remain in Colorado unless she had court approval to travel out of state, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. She was in Nevada to speak at a conference.
Who is advising her at this point? Why is she speaking at events? What does she think a recount is going to show? It’s not going to get her out of jail for jumping bond.
She is facing serious felony charges based on her tampering with our election equipment last summer. Two of her associates are also in legal jeopardy because they went along with her plans. Others will likely join them soon.
Peters has brought nothing but trouble to herself and the people around her, but our continued concern is the damage she has done to the public’s faith in our elections. Perhaps her latest allegations of fraud are a bridge too far for even her most dedicated supporters. At some point, continuous cries of “wolf” hit empty.
It’s disconcerting to envision that more shameless candidates will claim fraud in every election they lose from now until this farce ends. In a recently released audio recording, Trump advisor Steve Bannon explained the strategy: you simply declare victory regardless of the election outcome, then declare fraud. These kinds of lies will hopefully become more obvious with each contest, but they’re doing real damage to a delicate institution.
Peters may actually believe her claims. If so, that’s just sad at this point.
Before the primary, we wrote that Peters should be focused on her criminal defense and on serving out her remaining days as clerk as quietly and competently as possible. She obviously hasn’t done that and will soon return to a jail cell as a result.
Instead of wasting money on a recount, perhaps Peters should peel the tinfoil from the inside of her hat and start listening to real advice.