Grand Junction got a visit this week from a nationally known television personality and business leader, but the reason he was here is more important than a celebrity coming to town.
Daymond John, who is an entrepreneur and investor on the ABC television series “Shark Tank” and the founder and CEO of the hip hop apparel company FUBU, was in Grand Junction for the latest stage of work on the tattoo portrait of his mother, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright.
“I put things on my body that are very, very special to me,” John said.
For that special work John trusts one guy, Grand Junction’s Arlo DiCristina of Elysium Studios. DiCristina co-owns the studio with his wife, Ryan Ashley, who is an amazing, world-famous tattoo artist herself.
Ashley won Season 8 of “Ink Master” before becoming a judge on the hit show. The two artists could have opened a studio anywhere, but they have chosen to live and raise their child in Grand Junction, John said.
“He’s one of the best in the world. Period. … He’s powerful enough to bring anyone here,” John said about DiCristina while speaking with local leaders and members of Grand Junction’s business community.
Having a business like this in our community is an incredible advantage. Elysium also employs other incredible artists and there are other great studios in town as well. They’re good enough to attract people from across the country, including some pretty influential people like John. Most of whom we’ll never hear of, but who still are introduced to our community through this business.
“Great, great people. Beautiful place,” John said about the Grand Valley, which he has visited several times in order to see DiCristina. From taking in the views to shopping in downtown Grand Junction for hiking boots, it’s a place where “I get to clear my mind,” he said.
It’s great he’s having this positive experience and hopefully others like him are as well, just with less media attention. It’s important that Elysium brings these people here. At a minimum, they’ll spend some money in our local businesses, but maybe some will do more. This is DiCristina and Ashley being great economic development partners to our community.
We often comment on the importance of economic development in this community. Improving our economy overall gives people in our community more resources. It helps us get up stream of nearly every problem or issue we face — from homelessness to crime to addiction.
When it comes to the form of that economic development, we’re largely agnostic about what that looks like. There are certain industries that naturally make sense like outdoor recreation, but someone providing a world-class artistic service like what Elysium is doing? Bring it on!
DiCristina and Ashley and other small business owners like them produce quality jobs and revenue, and are “the backbone of American,” John said. We couldn’t agree more.
The idea behind economic development is helping entrepreneurs, like DiCristina and Ashley, build their business and their vision in our community. If they’re successful, they’ll bring in outside resources that are then circulated locally. Ideally, if the business is really successful, other people in that business may locate here as well. That is what it looks like may be happening in the tattoo business.