Grand Junction got a visit this week from a nationally known television personality and business leader, but the reason he was here is more important than a celebrity coming to town.

Daymond John, who is an entrepreneur and investor on the ABC television series “Shark Tank” and the founder and CEO of the hip hop apparel company FUBU, was in Grand Junction for the latest stage of work on the tattoo portrait of his mother, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright.