With the primary election now behind us we’re sure there are people feeling happy and others disappointed. We hope the outcomes don’t leave any voters feeling discouraged because there are still ways to be active in this community and have your voice heard.
There are changes coming to this country, state and community, and we’re sure many are wondering in the wake of recent events what they can do. We’d suggest starting locally.
Changes at the national level have been splashing across front pages and blaring through news coverage over the last couple of weeks. These are all important stories and represent fundamental changes to our rights and way of life, but if you focus on the big stories it may feel too big to do much about.
That’s why we’d argue that you look to the local level and now is a great time to start. Last week Mesa County Public Health launched a community survey it’s calling “Tell Us.”
“Our community members are our local experts,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said. “They know our community best and have a great vision for what they want to see in Mesa County. We mean it when we say, ‘tell us!’ Tell us your ideas and opinions. Tell us what we should focus on for the future of Mesa County.”
The survey is available in English and Spanish at health.mesacounty.us/tell-us-community-survey/ and will run for another month — ending July 29. Community members can take the survey on a cellphone, laptop, desktop or tablet. Residents can also call 970-248-6900 to have a paper copy of the survey mailed to their home.
The results of the survey will likely have more impact on your day-to-day life than most of what goes on at the Colorado State Legislature or in Congress.
“The County will use the feedback from the community to set priorities, inform planning, and budgeting,” Research and Planning Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said. “Mesa County Public Health will use the information about social connections, outdoor recreation, and quality of life to support community initiatives to help every Mesa County resident thrive.”
Budgeting and planning… that’s pretty much the game, folks. It’s not a sexy process, but that’s how local governments decide what they will do and we know there are exciting ideas out there. We want to hear them.
The County’s current community initiatives include addressing substance use, mental health, outdoor recreation, strengthening social connections, healthy starts for kids and suicide prevention. Have another issue you think the community should work to address?
Tell them!