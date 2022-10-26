There was a fear during the COVID-19 pandemic that American children would fall behind academically due to the significant disruption to schooling. Results from a new national test confirm that our students have had a major learning setback. The next step is to figure out what to do about it.

The test, called the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — is given to hundreds of thousands of fourth- and eighth-graders across the country. Students sat for the test this year for the first time since 2019.