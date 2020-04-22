Mesa County Valley School District 51 students won’t be returning to the classroom this academic year.
School District 51 was prepared to make that call on its own, but Gov. Jared Polis beat them to the punch. The governor’s “Safer at Home” strategy for a partial reopening of many non-essential businesses doesn’t allow for in-person instruction.
There’s no guarantee that K-12 schools and institutions of higher learning will reopen classrooms in the fall for the start of the coming school year.
During a conference call on Tuesday, Polis told public school district superintendents that they should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to a physical classroom until January 2021.
If that happens, we’ll be extremely disappointed because it will have meant that national policy leaders couldn’t find a way to prioritize a rapid scale-up of testing capacity, needlessly extending distancing measures that are destroying the economy.
Distancing is what we’re forced to resort to in the absence of widespread testing. Congress has managed to turn the issue of testing into a political football, though Republicans and Democrats seemed to strike a compromise in the bill they passed Tuesday, which the House is expected to pass today. It includes $25 billion for a new coronavirus testing program.
The bill requires plans from states and localities on how they will utilize the testing funds, but also requires a strategic plan on providing assistance to states for increasing testing and testing capacity.
Briefing Mesa County commissioners on Monday, Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas put an optimistic spin on local testing capacity. Local hospitals will soon have a new test kit with results that can be produced in-house, saving time on waiting for results from a lab.
“(Testing) is opening up a little bit, but it’s not like we have enough tests yet to just start saying anyone who wants one,” Thomas said. “We’re still limiting to people with symptoms, health care workers, and now people who are coming in for surgery.”
Hopefully, that changes soon as testing funds from the CARES Act and this latest bill trickle down to localities and provide a means for firmly tracking how the virus moves throughout our community.
If hospitalization rates here remain fairly flat during the easing of restrictions, it’s not unrealistic to think that vigorous testing could prove that we’re in a position to resume in-person instruction in our schools ahead of the rest of the state.
Needless to say, a partial re-opening of the economy is greatly hindered by schools being closed. Parents either have to make arrangements for childcare or find a way to work from home.
The keys to getting through the pandemic are testing, testing and testing. After that, we need to focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s big idea to prepare for future pandemics, which we will share in a future editorial.