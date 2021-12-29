An end to District 51’s mask mandate for schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks is coming in February — which may be perfectly sound policy — but we can’t say because we have no idea how this decision was made. It certainly wasn’t decided, discussed or even announced in a public meeting. Rather, it was dropped by email in the classic fashion of a public entity hoping no one will notice.
On Monday evening, during the holiday season between Christmas and New Years, District 51 sent an email to families and staff announcing changes to its mask policy. If you didn’t make it all the way through the 1,100-word email you could easily have missed the big news announced more than halfway through.
“We hope to move to a place, starting on February 7, where masks are no longer required for students or staff, but highly recommended at all times, instead,” the email states. “Masking students will be a choice by parents/guardians.”
There is burying the lead and then there is hiding its body in a swamp.
Moving to optional masks might be the right course of action. As the email states, vaccines are now available for everyone five years and older, and the county’s case numbers and positivity rates are trending down. On the other hand, a quick look at the county’s outbreak list is full of active cases in many district schools.
Either way, the case was not made publicly to change the policy and factors that may warrant a continued mask requirement have not been presented in public. How are we to know this is what is safest for our children and community when a policy change is decided in the dark?
“As you can imagine, we’ve received mixed feedback ranging from requests to add more protocols, to requests to keep all current protocols in place, to requests to relax certain protocols in the plan,” the email states.
The email stated that the district asked for feedback from its Task Force made up of parents, teachers and health professionals. So, who was giving what feedback? Did parents want more flexibility? Did public health professionals have a different view? We don’t know because the District didn’t provide that information.
Furthermore, the email announcing this significant policy change is only signed “District 51 Admin.” We assume that means the superintendent’s office? Or was it the Board? Why not sign it so parents and teachers are clear who made this decision?
This is all business as usual from School District 51, which seems to have a cultural aversion to transparency. For years and years, it hasn’t mattered who led the district at the administration level, who served on the school board, or who advised the district as legal counsel — the opacity of its decision making has remained consistent.
We understood that the new school board members would want to review the mask policy. Many of the parents who supported them and the community members who elected them do not like mask mandates.
That’s a reasonable discussion to be had, but let’s have a discussion. We don’t think it is too much to ask to have a public entity do its business in public.