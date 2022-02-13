As we saw hundreds of Mesa County citizens come out in support of three School District 51 administrators, including Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko, at school board meetings this week we were struck by how much has changed in the last three years.
Before Sirko took over as interim superintendent in the fall of 2018 there was loud public outcry about an administration reorganization led by former Superintendent Ken Haptonstall that added positions and increased costs to the district by nearly $1 million, according to reporting by the Sentinel at the time. Teachers talked about picketing and school board members hired an outside investigator. Trust in the district was low.
Almost three and a half years later the community came out in force to support the superintendent, as well as Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos. The school board was reviewing their contracts and members of the community feared they could be fired, like the Douglas County School Board did with their superintendent.
That isn’t what happened. The board stated that terminating the contracts was not under consideration and Sirko announced in her weekly update that she would be with the district through the end of the school year.
We’re glad to hear it because she deserved to retire on her own terms. If you look back on her tenure here, we think you’d conclude she’s done a remarkable job.
When she came on, the district needed the new interim superintendent to restore confidence in the administration. She was successful, proving to be a pragmatic leader, and after her first year had the interim removed from her title.
“You’re one of the finest leaders I’ve ever met,” then-board member John Williams told Sirko at the time. “I think it’s great for the district and the community.”
Entering the 2019-20 school year, things were proceeding smoothly for the district at the administration level. Of course, COVID-19 would throw every school district in the country into chaos in March of 2020.
District 51 shut down, as did every district in the state and classes were moved online. It was a difficult time, but the district, under Sirko’s leadership, made huge efforts to get kids laptops and to finish the year out as best they could.
Then, heading into the 2020-21 year, the district worked hard to ensure schools would be open for in-person learning. They developed policies and protocols to protect students and staff while keeping kids in school as long as possible.
The administration has remained flexible, as well. Despite how the mask issue is often framed, the district did not have a universal mask mandate in 2021, but it kept masks as a tool to help reduce the spread when there were outbreaks to ensure schools didn’t have to close.
Through all of this, Sirko has provided steady leadership, for which we are thankful.
If you happen to run into her before she retires in June of this year, offer a sincere and heartfelt thank you. She’s earned it.