What follows below can’t come close to topping what someone named Washington had to say to the firefighters who have been battling the Pine Gulch Fire, but we’ll plow forward anyway.
We just want to say thanks to the countless firefighting personnel who have served local communities so valiantly in battling the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek blazes.
Again, this doesn’t compare to what Washington had to say in a hand-written note that appreciative fire personnel received and put up on the fire incident’s Facebook page:
“Dear fire fighters
“Thank you so much for fighting the fires. Also Im allergic to cat’s. So can you stop saving cat’s out of tree’s pleese. And good luck with the fire. from Washington.”
We’ll let the cat-lovers and haters debate a certain part of the letter, but we suspect the rest of Washington’s sentiments are widely shared locally. Combined, nearly 2,000 firefighters at one point were working the two blazes, including Pine Gulch, the second-largest in the state’s history, and Grizzly Creek, which charred splendid Glenwood Canyon and for two weeks closed Interstate 70 there.
In these tinder-dry conditions, if not for those efforts, these fires would have been far bigger and more destructive, potentially having claimed homes and even lives. Instead, crews from many states, working in dense smoke, brutally hot daytime conditions and sometimes far into the night, have largely tamed these blazes and eased our fears about the threat they have posed.
Incident management teams that respond to wildfires like these often remind thankful communities that they’re already well taken care of when it comes to things such as food and supplies, and monetary and other donations are not needed. But as the Pine Gulch team has indicated, they welcome the expressions of appreciation they receive, on signs in communities, in Facebook page comments and in notes such as Washington’s.
We’re thankful not only for the service that firefighters have provided locally, but for the fact that they have been able to provide it while staying safe. This region is all too familiar with wildland firefighting tragedies. Fourteen firefighters died on Storm King Mountain west of Glenwood Springs in 1994. Three died in a burnover in 1976 on a blaze near Battlement Mesa, and an air-tanker pilot perished in a crash at that same fire. In 2002, five firefighters died in a van crash on Interstate 70 near Parachute while headed to the Hayman Fire on the Front Range.
Firefighters and fire managers have learned from wildland firefighting tragedies and taken additional steps to try to limit what risk crews face on the fire line and strive even more to make their safety paramount. But those risks can never be fully eliminated. Yet crews nevertheless have been willingly putting themselves in harm’s way on our behalf over these last days and weeks, and for that, we, just like Washington, are exceedingly grateful.
Whether local cats are as grateful depends, perhaps, on whether responders honored Washington’s wishes.