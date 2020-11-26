For many of us, the biggest blessing we can acknowledge during this Pandemic Thanksgiving is that 2020 is nearly over.
It’s been a rough year to put it mildly. Readers don’t need us to recount the stress and suffering the year has brought, but we’ll do it anyway in service to a larger point.
The pandemic has delivered a staggering blow that has been measured in losses — lives and livelihoods. Nearly 260,000 Americans have succumbed to COVID-19. Millions more have lost jobs, homes and businesses. We were spared for much of the year from widespread illness only to arrive at a Thanksgiving holiday when things are at their worst.
A pandemic alone would make for a miserable year. But this year we also had to contend with an impeachment trial, raging wildfires, a legitimate social justice movement disemboweled by violence and looting and a contentious presidential election seeded with doubt by the president himself.
We lost luminaries in Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights movement and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death spurred yet another partisan battle over the confirmation of her successor.
And yet, amid all the rancor and instability, we’ve endured.
Our democratic institutions — intelligence agencies, an independent judiciary, a free press, the right to vote — persevered under enormous strain to deliver us to this moment.
We have the potential to come back together as a nation.
A peaceful transition of power is underway. Multiple vaccines are nearing approval and distribution. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel that shines brightly because the passage has been shrouded in such darkness.
We have much to be thankful for, starting with all the workers in our community who have put their health on the line to serve us during the pandemic. From those who stock the grocery shelves to ICU nurses, teachers, contact tracers and election judges, we wouldn’t be in a hopeful place without you.
A special shout out to the local businesses that have worked so hard to protect the community by becoming Five Star certified. We can show our appreciation for their diligence by frequenting their places of business this holiday season, starting with Small Business Saturday.
If the community took the same precautions as Five Star business owners do, we would end the threat of swamping our local hospitals and public health officials could loosen some restrictions.
Finally, on a personal note, the Sentinel is thankful, as always, for our readers, without whom there is no Sentinel.
We wish our readers a safe and rewarding Thanksgiving.