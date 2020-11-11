Wednesday was Veterans Day and the Trump administration marked the occasion by granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to national parks, national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Interior Department — for life.
There’s an apt conceptual continuity to this new benefit. Members of our armed forces defend our nation and the Constitution. Writer and historian Wallace Stegner called national parks “the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”
So it’s fitting that veterans — and families who lost loved ones in the line of duty — should have free access to the “best idea” that military service enabled and ennobled.
Vets and Gold Star families will have access to about 2,000 locations and 400 million acres of public lands. Interior notes that many of the lands it manages have direct American military connections, such as frontier forts, Cold War sites, battlefields, national cemeteries and memorials.
Best of all, taking advantage of this benefit is relatively easy.
Veterans seeking free access to parks and other qualifying sites under the new program must present a Department of Defense identification card, veteran ID card, Veteran Health Identification Card, or a state-issued driver’s license or identification card with a veterans designation on it.
Too often for veterans, accessing service-related benefits, which range from health care to education to memorial benefits, can seem extraordinarily complex. So much so that less than half of all veterans used any benefits, according to a report by the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics completed in May 2020
It found only 49%, or 9.8 out of 20 million, of all United States veterans used at least one VA benefit or service in fiscal year 2017. While that represents less than half the eligible veterans in the nation, it reflected an increase of almost 11 percentage points since 2008. Of the 9.8 million users, 45% used multiple benefits, which was up from 33% in 2008.
So it’s getting better, but if we really want to honor our veterans, we’ve got make it easier for them to access benefits. Those benefits are earned and should be used.
Of particular note is access to health care. A Veterans Affairs scandal in 2014, in which falsified waiting lists were used to cover long waits for even basic care, led to the VA Choice bill, which Congress expanded in 2018 via the Mission Act to make it easier for veterans to seek private care.
The newer legislation allows veterans to see non-VA doctors for primary care if their drive to a VA facility is more than 30 minutes or if their wait for an appointment is more than 20 days. While that will undoubtedly help veterans access care, it would be more helpful to let veterans see a private doctor or go to a walk-in clinic anytime they need to — and not just when wait lists get too long.