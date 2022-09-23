We don’t normally look to our County Commissioners for real estate advice, but we think Commissioner Scott McInnis is onto something with his recent comments about Clifton.
“Mark my word folks, four or five years from now you’ll look at Clifton and say, ‘Well, I wish I had bought property down there’ because that community is really thriving,” McInnis said.
McInnis made his comments after the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two land acquisitions aimed at upgrading the Clifton community’s downtown area, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
The acquisitions on their own aren’t the most exciting in the world. It’s two pieces of property the county bought for around $500,000. The purchases will allow the county to realign First Street in Clifton as part of a project to upgrade that street and Grand Avenue in Clifton.
The upgrades will play well with an improved U.S. Highway 6 corridor through Clifton, which CDOT is working on now.
The county road project is just one part of a greater county plan to improve the entire Clifton area, including the creation of a new Clifton Community Campus, complete with a new branch library, community hall and health care center located south of that downtown area.
Earlier this month, the library hosted a groundbreaking for that new branch after it entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the county to use 3 acres of land on that campus for the new branch.
“It’s been a priority of this commission to take that diamond in the rough in Clifton and pull it out of the rough,” McInnis said.
The commission is well on its way to meeting that goal and it is going to lead to major benefits to this valley as a whole.
If we look around this community for opportunities to make the biggest difference at the lowest cost, we think Clifton jumps out as the obvious place to start. This is a pretty densely populated area in unincorporated Mesa County with a population larger than Fruita and Palisade combined.
Still, Clifton has historically been left behind as far as economic development and community investment are concerned. Part of that is on Clifton. It’s not incorporated as its own municipality. That keeps taxes lower, but it doesn’t give them control of their own community. They had to wait for the county government to step in and make them a priority.
It makes sense to step in now when we can get a pretty big bang for our buck when it comes to providing better health care, childcare and community services to this historically underserved area. The commissioners are doing the right thing and we’re excited to see it taking off.
In the long-term though, Clifton needs to realize that if it wants city level services and more community investment, it will need to become its own municipality. Right now it’s getting the benefit of taxes raised across the county — not just in Clifton. A higher level of amenities and services like local police, parks, walkable streets can only be provided by a local government, not the county as a whole.
We want to see Clifton lifted up and become the vibrant community the commissioners envision. To do that, the residents themselves should get serious about whether that is what they want and if they are willing to take on some of that responsibility themselves by incorporating.