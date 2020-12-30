Lauren Boebert has fashioned a political persona as a champion of the Second Amendment, in no small part by campaigning for a congressional seat with a Glock strapped to her thigh.
But it wasn’t necessarily a political gimmick. She had been openly carrying for years before throwing her hat in the ring for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat. If Boebert had never run for political office, she would still be known as the owner of the gun-themed restaurant, Shooters Grill in Rifle, where the wait staff all wear sidearms while serving up food.
It was no surprise, then, when Boebert inquired about her right to carry a gun while working on Capitol Hill. During a freshman orientation last month, she bucked the advice of Capitol Police to forgo carrying a weapon in and around the Capitol, indicating she had every intention of doing so. Later, she told the Denver Gazette she plans to apply for a hard-to-get concealment permit to carry her Glock around Washington.
As much buzz as Boebert’s gun issue has generated, people might be surprised to learn that Boebert is hardly the first lawmaker to navigate the rules surrounding gun possession on Capitol Hill. Back in 2016, the Daily Caller published an article, “Meet the Members of Congress Who Pack Heat,” which focused on members of the House Freedom Caucus who acknowledged keeping firearms. Colorado Rep. Ken Buck was among them.
President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a federal law in 1967 explicitly banning weapons on the Capitol grounds for the first time, according to the Washington Post, while also empowering the Capitol Police Board to make exceptions.
The board established those exceptions in a regulation published days after the law went into effect, setting that “nothing . . . shall prohibit any Member of Congress from maintaining firearms within the confines of his office or any Member of Congress or any employee or agent of any Member of Congress from transporting within the Capitol Grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.”
Members of Congress are the embodiment of the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, which includes the Second Amendment. The Capitol Police Board seemed to recognize it would be oddly incongruent to deprive members of Congress access to something the Constitution says they can legally possess as citizens.
The people of this district chose Boebert to represent us — gun and all. Wearing a gun is part of her political identity, not so different than wearing a hijab, which Capitol Police would never attempt to restrict.
Supreme Court decisions have affirmed her Second Amendment right to be locked and loaded on the streets of Washington, D.C. — but not on the Capitol grounds? That strikes us as odd.
Agree or disagree with Boebert’s stance on policy issues, she comes at the gun issue honestly. She’s worn a gun for years, primarily for personal protection and symbolically for what the Second Amendment represents to a conservative constituency — protection from a dictatorial government.
Hopefully, the irony isn’t lost on Boebert that she’s now the very government she’s railed against for depriving Americans of freedom. But if “freedom” is her self-styled cause, we can’t criticize her for trying to exercise her right to carry.
We’re defenders of the First Amendment. If Congress restricted speech on the floor like it does guns, nobody would stand for it.