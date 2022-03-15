This year’s omnibus government funding bill earmarked money for several important projects and organizations in western Colorado, including more than $3.5 million in Mesa County.
The bill passed on a bipartisan basis and had money for five projects in Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties. Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet included federal funding for 64 community-directed programs in the Centennial State, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Two Grand Junction entities will receive more than $1 million each: The Grand Junction Housing Authority will receive $1.4 million and Grand Valley Transit will receive $1.223 million.
More than $7.7 million will go toward the renovation of the old Montrose County Courthouse. In Hotchkiss, $91,000 will go toward an upgrade at the water treatment plant.
The Western Slope Community Clinic and Urgent Care that is to be built on the site of the old Palisade High School, recently demolished, will receive $1 million.
We have to give our senators credit for reaching out to our Western Slope communities to find worthy projects in need of funding. Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said they had direct communication with representatives of Colorado’s senators.
“They were looking for projects like this to help fund,” Mikolai said. “Palisade — or for that matter, the eastern side of Mesa County — has not had direct medical services via clinic in almost 20 years. You’ve got the whole eastern half (of the valley) that doesn’t have these medical services.”
It’s great to see our senators, who are representing our entire state, take interest in our small towns’ needs. What’s troubling is that our own Representative Lauren Boebert not only did not request funding for western Colorado, but she voted against this bill as well, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Boebert has maintained her opposition to earmarks, which are congressional appropriations directing funds to be spent on specific projects. As a result, neither she nor fellow Republican Colorado congressmen Ken Buck or Doug Lamborn, made any requests for “member designated projects,” a.k.a. earmarks.
We understand the hesitancy around earmarks. There have been scandals in the past with corrupt individual lawmakers abusing the system. Perhaps in a perfect system, earmarks would not exist. But they do exist. These are the rules of the game, and ignoring them is not going to somehow change the system. In this system, getting a medical center for one of your constituent communities might be a good use of federal money. Mikolai pointed out that this earmark process was their best hope for getting the funding they needed, as there were no grants available for their asbestos mitigation.
That seems like a reasonable use of an earmark to us. Earmarks need to be watched and regulated so members can’t abuse the process, but at the end of the day they aren’t inherently corrupt.
The process gives lawmakers, who should know their communities best, the ability to direct funding to these much-needed projects, rather than rely on some faceless bureaucrat or grant committee. They can also fill a hole, like in Palisade, when existing grants aren’t available
Luckily we have senators who understand this.