In the race for Mesa County’s next clerk and recorder, the voters have already won. That’s because accused felon and current Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is not on the ballot.

There are three good candidates vying for the clerk position and all of them showed a good understanding of the role and a commitment to restore voter confidence in our system following the tenure of our current clerk. That said, there was one candidate who stood above the others as highly qualified for this position.