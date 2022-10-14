In the race for Mesa County’s next clerk and recorder, the voters have already won. That’s because accused felon and current Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is not on the ballot.
There are three good candidates vying for the clerk position and all of them showed a good understanding of the role and a commitment to restore voter confidence in our system following the tenure of our current clerk. That said, there was one candidate who stood above the others as highly qualified for this position.
Republican Bobbie Gross has worked in county government since 2007. Her experience began in the motor vehicle department and she helped run the 2016 election in Mesa County. She’s managed workers within the motor vehicle division and most recently has worked in the treasurer’s office.
While she is running as a Republican, Gross told us she does not see this as a partisan office. She said she wanted to serve the entire community and would welcome people in to observe elections to gain voters’ trust.
We think Libertarian candidate Robert Ballard would likely be an effective clerk. He has experience both in the national guard and in business of leading a team. He also said he has talked with current employees of the department to learn about the office and its needs, which we think shows curiosity and initiative.
Ballard seems like someone interested in serving the community and we think he has some good qualities that could make him a successful public servant. We’re not sure clerk is the right role for him, especially given that we have a more qualified candidate; however, if he isn’t elected, we hope he’ll look for other opportunities to serve.
Democrat Jeffrey Waldon, a Clifton resident, seemed to us like the least prepared to take over the department, though he said he had been learning about the office. He is a former educator and we think he likely could get up to speed if elected. He did share some interesting ideas about returning service to Clifton and Fruita. All three candidates said they would look into restoring service to these communities in some capacity.
While we think all three could do the job if elected, Gross really is an extraordinarily well-equipped candidate to fill this role. We believe the county is lucky to have such a quality candidate to choose, especially in the wake of the damage done to the office by the current clerk. If you are still undecided in this race, we encourage you to look at Gross’s qualifications and consider supporting her for Mesa County clerk.