The words that have been used to describe the images released this week from the James Webb Space Telescope — breathtaking, stunning, mind-blowing — are all apt, but also woefully inadequate.
The images represent the first publicly released scientific measurements taken by this powerful instrument, which is peering into the cosmos from its location in the cold, dark region of space about a million miles from Earth.
In just the first few images, NASA and the team behind the JWST, which includes foreign space agency partners and private companies, show the amazing breadth of capability of the telescope, but also the complexity and diversity of our universe.
The images show galaxies more distant and further back in time than we’ve ever captured. They show a cluster of galaxies throwing stars and dust around in an intense bit of gravitational choreography. They show new stars forming, shaping the dust around them. They show an old star dying and the puff of gases it left behind. It even looked into the composition of an exoplanet’s atmosphere.
“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, according to a report from The Associated Press.
The number of scientific papers and discoveries just from these images alone should be extraordinary and we still have years of time with JWST ahead of us. But for us non-scientists, the existential and philosophical implications of these images is maybe the most exciting.
On Monday, NASA gave us a preview of what was to come with JWST’s first deep field image. Similar to the famous Hubble deep field image, JWST peered into a small piece of sky that normally appears empty, but revealed hundreds of galaxies whose light has been traveling for billions of years.
The deep field image represented a piece of the sky the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length, as the team behind the image explained. As the Hubble image had done before, this picture is a reminder of the vast scale of the universe in space and time and how small we are in comparison.
Some of the galaxies in that image may contain the first stars ever birthed in the universe billions of years before our galaxy even existed, much less the sun and the Earth. All from a tiny dot in the sky.
It can make you feel small and insignificant, but we see it as hopeful.
We live on a small planet in what seems to be a pretty typical spiral galaxy. Our species may end up less than a blip in the history of the cosmos when all is said and done. Yet, together, our most imaginative scientists conceived of this tool to discover the secrets of the universe. Our most talented engineers designed and built it. Our rocket scientists sent it a million miles away in space. And we all, through our taxes and representatives in government, made it a priority.
It’s evidence that we can always do great and ambitious things even when at times they feel impossible. And while we may be insignificant on a universal scale, our understanding of the universe can be significant.
“If we long for our planet to be important, there is something we can do about it. We make our world significant by the courage of our questions and by the depth of our answers.” — Carl Sagan