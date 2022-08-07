Something extraordinarily dangerous is happening in America and we’re getting a firsthand look at it right here in Mesa County — political candidates are cashing in by undermining our democracy.
Before this year, we were aware of one instance of a candidate for elected office raising large sums of money, after he had lost an election, based on a lie that the election was fraudulent. That was, of course, former President Donald Trump.
Based on the evidence gathered by the Jan. 6 committee, we also know that Trump and his team knew claims of fraud weren’t true, but made them anyway as a strategy to try to stay in office. Trump also raised a lot of money — around $250 million from the time of the election to Jan. 6, according to CNN.
Now another losing candidate is adopting the same strategy and also bringing in a haul of cash of her own.
Since the primary election on June 28, when Tina Peters lost the race, she’s collected more money into her campaign account than she did before the primary. In that time, she’s collected more than $500,000, the vast majority of which came from out of state, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Since entering the race in February, she’s collected a total of $735,000, according to her latest campaign finance report filed earlier this week. So her post-election fundraising has more than doubled what she had raised prior to the election.
She’s spent $255,912 to fund a recount, which confirmed her loss with little change to the final vote tally, though she is suing to try and avoid paying. She alleged fraud in the race with no evidence to back that serious claim up.
“Clerk Peters’ attempt to concoct a reason for this recount is window dressing for the larger effort to undermine confidence in our elections,” said Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association and a Republican.
That is exactly what Peters is doing, undermining confidence in our elections. For profit.
This strategy to rake in loads of money by baselessly attacking our election system is a recipe for disaster. Fraud claims with no evidence are reckless enough, but adding a financial incentive to do so will only lead to more selfish, dishonest election losers to take up this strategy.
Our elections are important and Americans need to have faith that their vote is counted and that the election is conducted fairly. Fraud needs to be guarded against diligently, but real criminal fraud, not claims made to save face and cash in.
What we need is leadership from national politicians and party leaders who are unafraid to call this behavior out and condemn it, as many of our leaders here in Mesa County have done. Only voices from within the party can cut through to the true believers who are giving money to these people and convince them of what is going on.
We’re seeing that here in Mesa County as well. Our Republican County Commissioners and District Attorney for the last year have stood up to Peters’ lies and defended the integrity of our elections. This week Mesa County GOP Central Committee Chairman Kevin McCarney added his voice to those calling for Peters resignation.
It’s not easy to stand up to someone you once supported and to many in your party, but these people have and we hope more will do the same. We cannot allow our elections to be tainted for a cynical payout.