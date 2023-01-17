The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life this year comes at a time when our deepest divisions as a country and as people have again been exposed. Even here in this community we’ve seen hate raise its ugly head.

Living in a heterogeneous society is hard. We have an instinct as humans not to trust someone who looks different from us. It’s not a conscious thought — it occurs at the brain stem — but all of us carry biases when we go out into the world.