The Grand Junction City Council has settled on a goal for creating new affordable housing units and we’re pleased to say it is relatively ambitious.
The council unanimously approved a resolution last week that set a goal for the city of Grand Junction to help facilitate the creation of 45-70 new affordable housing units per year, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. The city currently averages about 35 units per year, so it is aiming to add 10-35 units on top of that.
Affordable units are being defined as having some kind of contractual obligation to be affordable for families making 80% of the area median income or less, Community Development Director Tamra Allen said.
The city recently completed a housing study that found the city is in need of thousands of affordable rental units for its residents, particularly those making less than $25,000 per year.
“In order to close that rental gap the city would need to address and help create 2,168 units over a period of time, and that is the current shortage today,” Allen said. “I know many of you as well as our community members in this housing sector really focus on that number, that 2,168. Again, that was the gap when we did this in 2021, I suspect, unfortunately, that gap continues to grow.”
If the city hits its high end goal of 70 units per year over the next five years that’s 350 units, which is significant. That’s more than 10% of the current gap and shows the city is taking this seriously.
There is much more that needs to be done in tackling this issue, as Mayor Anna Stout noted at the meeting.
“This is not where we end this, this is not washing our hands and ‘job well done,’” Stout said.
Stout said the goal will help staff as they work on policies to reach that 45-70 unit a year goal. The council has discussed a number of policies and actions it can take to help with this issue. They range from zoning changes to purchasing or donating property for affordable housing development.
There are real things the city can do and is actively pursuing to address this. We wish them success and will continue watching with interest. However, you may be looking at the 2,168 unit number and wondering if 350 new units is enough. It’s not even close.
The fact of the matter is the city isn’t going to solve this on their own. This is a community wide problem that will need community wide action.
It’s great that the City Council has taken the lead on this issue and we know the city is in close contact with housing nonprofits, other municipalities and developers as we work to add housing stock at every level.
As we look to other communities in Colorado, we see many facing housing issues, often starting at a worse place than we are right now. We have an opportunity to get out of this housing hole before the situation is as dire as it has become elsewhere.
We’re glad to see the city is moving forward in tackling this issue. There is little time to waste.