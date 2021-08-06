With mudslides in Glenwood Canyon interrupting the most direct driving route to Denver indefinitely, now is a good time for more Grand Valley residents to discover an underutilized resource at their disposal — the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Nonstop flights to Denver clock in around 40 minutes compared to detours around the Interstate 70 closure at Glenwood Canyon that can add 2.5 to 3 hours to a drive that normally takes about four hours.
That’s an inconvenience that has more Western Slope travelers looking at flying. July was the Grand Junction Regional Airport’s busiest month ever, based on the number of people who passed through security.
The airport’s executive director, Angela Padalecki, said the airport has experienced a “noticeable increase” in passengers from Grand Junction to Denver since Glenwood Canyon has been closed.
Flyers have two options: Frontier and United. Frontier, an ultra low-cost carrier, offers fares as low as $60 roundtrip, but currently only flies three days a week. United currently has multiple daily flights, with much lower fares than we have seen in years past.
Airlines are notoriously keen to traveler behavior, adjusting fares and capacity frequently to find the balance between supply and demand.
Airline pricing algorithms typically increase fares with an uptick in air travel. That isn’t happening right now; instead, these airlines are looking to increase capacity, which is good news for consumers and may be very good long term news for Grand Junction.
Padalecki said she’s working with United and Frontier Airlines to make sure there are enough flights to meet demand to Denver. As enplanements increase, we can expect to see additional flights or larger aircraft until I-70 reopens. With lower fares, we may see that higher capacity and higher enplanements continue after reopening.
That’s especially important now with Colorado Mesa University set to accept incoming freshmen students on Aug. 15. Imagine what inexpensive, reliable air service to Denver would do for CMU’s enrollment.
Hopefully, as air travelers experience the convenience of getting to Denver at a reasonable cost, it will spur enough future demand and competition to keep fares low even when traffic is flowing again on I-70.
Travel to Denver is an unavoidable inconvenience for most of us. If there is a silver lining to the I-70 closure, it’s that we may be creating a genuine alternative to the four-to-seven-hour white-knuckle ordeal of driving to Denver. Namely, the option to enjoy a book and a beer on a short flight over the mountains.