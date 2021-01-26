Boxing legend Muhammad Ali once called baseball legend Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron “the only man I idolize more than myself.”
Both were icons of their respective sports and both received the presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush in recognition of their contributions to society, both inside and outside the sports arena.
Both emerged as civil rights icons — but in spectacularly different ways. Where the flashy Ali thundered against racial inequities, Aaron quietly gave what he sought — respect.
He mentored any young player who asked for his guidance and never had a bad thing to say about anyone — teammates or opponents, observed Gary Neibauer, a teammate of Aaron’s from 1969 to 1973 who now lives in Aurora.
“He was delightful,” Neibauer said. Teammates treated him with reverence because of what he had accomplished, but not because he demanded it. He was unassuming and low-key, but when he spoke everyone listened. “Like the E.F. Hutton commercial,” Neibauer said.
But mostly, Aaron let his bat do the talking.
It spoke loudly.
On April 8, 1974, when Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record with his 715th home run at Atlanta Stadium, Vin Scully called it “a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol.”
But that was after months of ugly, racist letters and death threats from people who didn’t want to see a Black man own baseball’s most cherished record. Members of the Braves only learned about what Aaron had endured when extra security measures were put in place, Neibauer said. Aaron never said a word.
Aaron used the crown of being baseball’s home run king as a platform to speak out about racism and equity after his playing days ended in 1976.
“I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak out on social issues, because after all, if I had not been a baseball player, I would probably be in the same position as a lot of my Black brothers, and so I feel like it’s my obligation to do these things,” Aaron said.
He died on Jan. 22 at age 86. His last act of public service was to get a COVID-19 vaccine to encourage other Black people to get it.
Aaron played nearly his entire 23-year career for the Braves, in both Milwaukee and Atlanta. The Braves are among professional sports teams that have come under fire for controversial nicknames that many regard as disparaging to Native Americans.
In the wake of his death, social media buzzed with calls to change the moniker to match Aaron’s nickname — the Atlanta Hammers.
Such a name would be a fitting tribute to a quiet giant of a man, and an appropriate way to turn the page on another aspect of racial disparagement.