The life of Gail S. Halvorsen — known as the “Candy Bomber” for his candy airdrops during the Berlin airlift — shows us the power of fundamental human decency even decades later.
Halvorsen died at his home in Utah this week at the age of 101. His incredible “Candy Bomber” story started after meeting a group of children behind a fence at Templehof airport. He offered them some gum, but didn’t have enough for all of them.
He promised to drop enough for all of them the following day as he flew, wiggling the wings of his plane as he flew over the airport, Halvorsen recalled, according to a report by the Associated Press.
He started making regular drops using his own rations and parachuting them in with handkerchiefs. Soon other pilots got in on the game, which they called “Operation Little Vittles.”
It had a profound effect on the Germans, and Halvorsen traveled back to Berlin over the years, most recently in 2019.
“Halvorsen’s deeply human act has never been forgotten,” Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said in a statement.
At the time it lifted the spirits of the children, suffering through that difficult time. Many wrote letters to the “Chocolate Pilot.” The letters were touching and often funny, including letters with maps and instructions like, “I’ll be in the backyard every day at 2 p.m. Drop the chocolate there.”
In the book The Candy Bombers: The Untold Story of the Berlin Aircraft and America’s Finest Hour by Andrei Cherny, he describes a scene in Berlin following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
An older woman among a large crowd showing support for America was crying. Two men asked her why she was so upset and she explained that she loved America.
“You see I was a child during the airlift…” she told them.
This is what compassion and gestures like the “candy bombing” can do. This was America at its best and Halvorsen should be remembered as a hero for it.
Only a few short years before the airlift, America and our allies fought a brutal war to end the Nazi regime and stop its atrocities. Now we were airlifting in food and supplies to break the Soviet Union blockade of West Berlin and ensure its people remained free.
We also dropped candy for the kids. Who would do that, but Americans?
There’s been a lot of discussion around thinking about and teaching our history with more focus on the sins of America. There are plenty to talk about from the violence against Native Americans to slavery to racism.
We can’t shield our eyes from the ugly parts of our history, but we should also hold up to the light the times when we’ve acted nobly and heroically. The Berlin airlift was one of those times and the “Candy Bombers” were a sweet addition to that story.
It is sad to lose someone like Halvorsen, but we hope his story will continue to be passed on and taught as the truly heroic and remarkable act it was.