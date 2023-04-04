Over the weekend we learned the gut-twisting news that a man, once convicted in the double slaying of a Clifton woman and her daughter in 1996, was set free due to a technicality in the law.
Behold the harsh reality of a system designed to protect the rights of the accused.
Verle James Mangum had been convicted of killing Janet Davis, 42, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jennifer. He was 17 at the time of the 1996 slayings. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Colorado Court of Appeals vacated that sentence because it deemed the trial court violated Mangum’s constitutional right to a speedy trial. No new charges can be filed against Mangum because of his constitutional right against double jeopardy.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the now 44-year-old was released from the Mesa County Detention Center last Thursday.
The murders that led to Mangum’s conviction were truly brutal. They were the acts of someone with defective neural hardware, not a crime of passion or mistake, which underscores the grave nature of his sudden freedom.
We also feel for the family that thought it had seen justice done when Mangum was convicted in 2003. Last week, the family was forced to witness this once-convicted killer walk free. In the eyes of the judicial system, Mangum is not guilty.
How did we get here? It appears that a judge from outside this community inexplicably dropped the ball, according to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.
In 2019, Ninth Judicial District Judge James Boyd overturned Mangum’s conviction on grounds of ineffective counsel in his defense, ordering a new trial. He did not, however, amend his mittimus (the court order to incarcerate a convicted felon) until March 7, 2022, three days after Mangum’s defense lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case on speedy trial issues. Although he ordered the new trial, Boyd inexplicably never set a trial date.
Nearly three weeks later, Boyd dismissed the case on grounds that Mangum’s speedy trial rights had been violated.
Boyd failed to rule on several prosecution motions until months after they were filed, which has Rubinstein up in arms. We understand his frustration. We’ve all made mistakes, let deadlines slip and forgotten to do important things. But if the facts are, indeed, as they have been described by Rubenstein, this is unacceptable any case, but especially when dealing with a convicted double-murderer.
Regardless of how it happened, the fact remains that the court violated Mangum’s right to a speedy trial. The Founders incorporated this right into our constitution in order to prevent indefinite detentions, a go-to instrument of despotic regimes today.
No one likes when someone they believe is a criminal is set free, especially a violent criminal. But we place a high value on a defendant’s rights for a reason. Those rights protect an innocent person accused of a crime.
The penalty to society for violating what is a constitutional civil liberty is that sometimes bad people go free. As distressing as it is to see Mangum walk, this outcome is fortunately very rare.